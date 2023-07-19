Epic hot dog ideas for International Hot Dog Day

One of the most popular fast foods around has to be the highly underrated hot dog. A lot of people have fond memories of eating hot dogs. From family days at an amusement park to watching your favourite football team, if there is one snack that you can always count on, it is a hot dog!

Today, we have seen the humble hot dog transformed, with many different toppings available and ‘gourmet’ hot dogs becoming a feature at music festivals and events. No matter whether you like it plain, you are a fan of the traditional ketchup and mustard combination, or you like everything from nacho cheese to jalapeños on your hot dog, International Hot Dog Day gives you the perfect excuse to tuck into this treat. International Hot Dog Day is not a set day every year but mostly takes place at the end of July, usually the third Wednesday. In honour of this special day, which is celebrated on July 19 this year, the chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio share the below recipes for you to try at home.

Hot hot dogs Makes: 6 Ingredients

6 chorizo sausages 1 tbsp olive oil 6 shallots, peeled and sliced lengthways

3 tbsp sherry vinegar 1 tbsp honey 6 hot dog rolls

3 tomatoes, finely chopped 50g feta, crumbled For the chimichurri

1 shallot, peeled and finely chopped 1 medium red chilli, finely chopped, 1 garlic clove, crushed

2 tbsp sherry vinegar small bunch of parsley, finely chopped small bunch of coriander, finely chopped

50ml extra virgin olive oil, plus 1 tbsp Method For the chimichurri, combine the ingredients in a bowl with ½ tsp salt and set aside.

Place the sausages in an oven tray and grill under medium-high heat for 12-15 minutes. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the shallots for 10-15 mins until soft and starting to brown. Stir in the vinegar and honey and cook for a few minutes until sticky.

Warm the hot dog rolls under the grill and cut the cooked sausages in half lengthways. Place a sausage in each roll then top with a big spoonful of the chimichurri, chopped tomato, feta, and sticky shallots. If you like your dogs really, really hot you can add a few more slices of red chilli. Brazilian-inspired hot dogs

Makes: 2 Ingredients 2 hot dog rolls

2 hot dog sausages 100g beef mince 30g tinned sweetcorn

5ml tomato paste 1ml fresh thyme, finely chopped 20g onion, finely chopped

20g tomato, chopped 20g red pepper, finely chopped 1 egg yolk

3ml mustard 50ml vegetable oil 10g coriander, finely chopped

10ml lemon juice 40g potatoes, finely julienned Salt and pepper to taste

Oil for frying Method In a bowl, season the mince with salt and pepper and use your hands to combine well.

Let it rest for 5 minutes. In a hot pan, add the oil and fry the mince until it is cooked through, stirring all the time to break all chunky bits that might form while cooking. The intention is to brown the meat a little for more flavour. Add the corn and thyme, stirring constantly. Add the tomato paste and mix until well incorporated. Taste and add salt if needed.

Remove from heat and set aside. In a bowl, whisk egg yolk and mustard. Slowly pour in the veg oil while whisking. Once emulsified, add a splash of lemon juice together with salt, pepper, and a third of the chopped coriander. Whisk together and set aside. In a small bowl, combine chopped onion, tomato, red pepper, and the rest of the coriander.

Season with lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Mix well and set aside. In a pan, add enough oil for deep frying. Get the oil to a temperature of 150ºC and deep fry the potatoes until a pale golden colour. Place them on a paper towel and sprinkle with salt. Set aside. In a frying pan, sauté the hot dog sausages until brown.

Slice rolls lengthwise without separating the two halves. Spread a thin layer of the homemade mayo on both sides, and place sautéed sausage, mince, and salsa. Squeeze a bit more mayo on top and garnish with the potato chips and chopped coriander. Serve with homemade mayo on the side for dipping.