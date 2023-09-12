Eva Cremers partners with global clothing brand

Swedish clothing company H&M is known for collaborating with talented creatives globally and this time they have partnered with Dutch 3D artist, Eva Cremers. Cremers, known for her cheerful, fun and cheeky artwork, contributed to the brand’s spring collection for kids.

The unique collection with bubbly and glossy characters boasts an array of bright spring items. They range from full-on printed garments to solid accents. Cool T-shirt from the H&M x Eva Cremers collection. “The collection is a ray of sunshine that sets an ambience for creativity and freedom to explore styles and looks imaginable to children. “Together with Eva Cremers’s ingenious illustrations, the collection perfectly captures the essence of the young in today’s digital age,” said Sofia Löfstedt, head of Design and Creative H&M Kids.

Cremers’s playful and cheerful designs take centre stage in this collection, which consists of loose silhouettes, big party dresses with new cut lines and lustrous qualities paired with sporty elements. To add more flair to the range, there are also selected accessories such as key rings, bracelets, necklaces and funky trucker caps. Cremers said seeing her work displayed worldwide feels amazing.