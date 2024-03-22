Eva Modika’s Sandton beauty shop is shutting down

If there’s one thing we cannot deny it’s how bad the economy is. The cost of living has sky-rocketed and people are struggling to keep up. While some companies are retrenching staff because they cannot afford to keep them, others are shutting down physical stores and finding alternatives to keep the business running.

Reality TV star and the founder of Pretty Much Beauty, Eva Modika, is changing her business model as she’s shutting down her beauty store. Situated in Africa’s richest square mile at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, the Pretty Much Beauty store is soon closing its doors. Eva Modika, founder of Pretty Much Beauty. Picture: Instagram “After three years of success and calling Shop number 4U17 at Mandela Square our home, businesswoman and DJ Eva Modika announces the closure of Pretty Much Beauty.

“The decision to close the store comes after months of deliberation with the team,” reads the statement from the brand. “This warm and comfortable space will always have a special place in your hearts as it has been home to many stars and clients who came to not only transform their looks but also to change their lives. “Through this store, we transformed lives and lifted people’s confidence. As we move on to another chapter, we want to toast to you the support.”