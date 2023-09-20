Exciting things to look out for at Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival

The festive season has officially begun. Once we reach Heritage Day, just know the time for staying indoors is over. You have to be out and about in your spring best. One of the festivals happening this spring is the Fak'ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival, Africa’s celebrated technology and digital showcase at WITS from September 26 until October 1.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this year’s Fak’ugesi Festival will feature digital workshops, talks, music, and digital art exhibitions. “Fak’ugesi has been a pioneer in bridging the gap between African culture, technological innovation and creative encounters,” says Eduardo Cachucho, Fak’ugesi Festival’s creative director. “This 10th-anniversary celebration promises to be a milestone in the journey of creativity, and we invite everyone to join us in this unique experience.”

We live in a digital era where music continues to be one of the most celebrated art forms that unites us. At the festival, hip hop heads will experience two virtual reality films produced by WITS students in the TV & Film and Digital Arts departments. The videos to be showcased have been captured at Joburg’s much-loved student epicentre, Braamfontein. Guests will be treated to street art curated by young, talented creatives in Joburg. Fak’ugesi Trailer – Mollo Partnership

Fak’ugesi’s collaboration with Mollo will take creativity to new heights with a first-of-its-kind Fak’ugesi Animated Trailer. Tshimologong’s Mollo Animation Academy and Studio develops the South African animation industry into a dependable contributor to the creative economy and opens doors for new talent. Création Afrique Exhibition Showcase With the new technology trends, Fak’ugesi is ready to showcase VR (virtual reality) works by AfroCyborg delving into African spiritualism, eco-consciousness and AI (artificial intelligence).

What’s exciting about this showcase is that it will cross international boundaries, since it will also be presented in Paris, from October 6 - 8, as part of the Création Afrique Forum supported by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. AI to Amplify AI is one of the most trending innovations. At the festival, guests will explore its role in amplifying creativity and innovation.

“Here, socially conscious individuals are invited to contribute their viewpoints to the creation of public good-focused AI applications and products in a variety of teams that were selected from Goethe Institut global programme. “Through virtual courses and meetings, the fellowship programme broadens AI skill sets,” says Cachucho. Noga Mo Jozi

Joburg is known as a world-class city. It’s unfortunate that events of buildings burning, the hijacking of buildings and collapsing infrastructure that keep happening are diminishing its beauty. However, with the help of AI as an iterative tool for creation, Dr Sechaba Maape will present AI Joburg African urban speculations, in collaboration with Menzi Ndlovu, Dirk Coetser, Anita Szentesi. They will be supported by the WITS School of Architecture and Planning.

The Fak’ugesi Beats Party No festival is complete without music in South Africa, where dance is a huge part of our culture. Festival-goers can expect exciting performances from Muzi, K Le Maestro (UK), Morena Leraba x Leeu, and COCO EM (Kenya), with support from Kaddy, Deniece Marz, Yolophonik, and Sis Madlisa.