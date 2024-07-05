Expert advice on how to heal hyperpigmentation holistically

The skincare concerns never end because if it’s not pimples, then it’s pigmentation, unless you’re one of the few people with good genes. Nicole Sherwin, founder of Eco Diva Natural Superfood Skincare, is one of many people who suffered from hyperpigmentation.

Thanks to her curiosity, she was able to find solutions. “Pigmentation rebalancing is not just about treating the topical symptoms, which in most cases won’t work long-term, but it’s about understanding the causes behind the surface condition, which is the key to true healing. “When I adopted a holistic approach to my own skincare routine, is when my pigmentation, (as well as my adult acne and rosacea) began to heal.

“This journey isn’t a quick fix but what it does offer is new insights into how to hear what your skin is telling you as well as how to be more in touch with your own gut feelings and instincts,” she says. By rebalancing your skin, using active ingredients and prioritising mental health as well as eating healthy, Sherwin says pigmentation can be healed. “Beyond skincare routines, adopting a holistic (whole body) approach encompasses attention to skin health, gut health, as well as our mental health is imperative.