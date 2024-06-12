Expert advice on how to spot fake designer sunglasses

Luxury sunglasses have become a coveted fashion item as they are known to symbolise sophistication and status. These high-end shades are so much more than just a practical accessory for shielding your eyes from harmful UV rays emitted from the sun. They can also make a powerful style statement, which can add that extra touch to your outfit.

However, experts from Eyebuydirect, an online retailer of high-quality glasses and sunglasses, have warned that the high price and demand for luxury shades have sparked a rise in counterfeit products. “It's crucial to know how to spot a fake pair of luxury sunglasses to ensure you're getting your money's worth,” they said. Here are Eyebuydirect’s expert tips on how to spot counterfeit luxury sunglasses:

1. Examine the packaging. Authentic luxury sunglasses come in high-quality packaging with precise branding and attention to detail. “Look for misspellings, poor print quality or inconsistencies in the packaging design,” the retailer said.

2. Inspect the materials. The experts explained that genuine luxury sunglasses are crafted from premium materials such as acetate, metal or high-quality plastics. “Fake pairs often use cheap, flimsy materials that feel lightweight and lack durability.”

3. Check the hinges. Hinges on authentic luxury sunglasses are smooth and well-constructed, allowing for seamless opening and closing. On the flip side, fake pairs may have loose or poorly aligned hinges that feel flimsy.

3. Scrutinise the logos. Eyebuydirect added that luxury brands take great pride in their logos, ensuring they are perfectly replicated on their products. They recommended analysing your sunglasses for any imperfections, blurriness or misalignments in the logo placement or design.

4. Evaluate the lenses. High-quality lenses used in luxury sunglasses are scratch-resistant, offer UV protection and have a consistent tint throughout. Fake pairs, on the other hand, often have lenses with visible distortions, bubbles or uneven tinting, the eyewear experts said.

5. Consider the price. While luxury sunglasses come with a premium price tag, be wary of deals that seem too good to be true, they warned. “Counterfeiters often offer significant discounts to lure unsuspecting buyers.”

Reasons to invest in authentic luxury sunglasses Eyebuydirect believes that investing in authentic luxury sunglasses is not just about the brand name. “It's about quality, craftsmanship and protection.”