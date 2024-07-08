Expert advice on the correct way to wear diamond jewellery

Diamonds are considered the epitome of luxury and elegance. These sparkling gems often hold deep emotional significance and there is a certain level of etiquette when adorning them.

Whether you are wearing diamonds casually or in a more glamorous way, Blake Asaad, the founder of bespoke jewellery design house, Goodstone has shared the following tips on how to wear diamond jewellery with sophistication and grace. 1. Less is more The jewellery expert urged against the temptation to over-accessorise when it comes to jewellery.

He explained that wearing too many diamonds can detract from the elegance of a look. “Instead, opt for a single statement piece, a captivating necklace, striking earrings or an exquisite bracelet, that captures attention without overwhelming the ensemble.” He believes that by allowing one piece to shine, you create a focal point that elevates your entire outfit with sophistication and refinement.

2. Match with the occasion Choose jewellery that suits the occasion, such as grand pieces for formal events and subtler designs for everyday wear. “By choosing jewellery that suits the occasion, you strike the perfect balance between glamour and appropriateness, ensuring you always look polished and refined.”

3. Mind the timing Understanding the influence of lighting is essential when selecting diamond jewellery. Asaad said that daylight favours simpler, more understated designs that exude effortless elegance, while evenings call for a hint of sparkle to captivate under artificial lights.

“By adjusting your jewellery choices according to the time of day, you enhance the brilliance of your diamonds and create a captivating aura that dazzles in any setting.” Diamond jewellery can elevate your style and confidence with their timeless allure. Picture: Instagram. 4. Balance is key The diamond expert stressed that achieving balance in your jewellery ensemble is vital for a harmonious look.

He recommended pairing larger, more elaborate stones with simpler attire to prevent overwhelming your overall appearance. “Conversely, complement understated outfits with bold and striking pieces that command attention.” “By striking the perfect balance between your jewellery and clothing, you create a cohesive and polished look that exudes sophistication and style.”

5. Avoid overmatching Even though matching jewellery sets have their charm, it is not necessary to match every piece perfectly. He suggested mixing and matching different pieces to add depth and personality. Meanwhile, the expert also believes in experimenting with different textures, shapes and styles to create a unique aesthetic.

“By avoiding overmatching, you infuse your outfit with individuality and flair, showcasing your personal sense of style with confidence.” 6. Consider skin tone The overall impact of a jewellery ensemble can be enhanced by noting how diamonds complement your skin tone.

“Warm-toned metals like yellow gold beautifully complement olive or darker skin tones, while cooler tones such as white gold or platinum enhance the brilliance of fairer complexions.” 7. Respect placement A polished and cohesive look can be created through the strategic placement of diamond jewellery.

“Avoid overcrowding a single area by distributing your pieces strategically, whether it's framing your face with dazzling earrings or adorning your wrist with an elegant bracelet.” 8. Take note of colour Incorporating coloured gemstones with diamonds can add a vibrant and dynamic element to your jewellery ensemble, but the expert stressed that it is crucial to ensure that the colours complement rather than clash.

“Harmonise the hues of your gemstones with your outfit for a cohesive and visually appealing look.” He added that whether it's pairing a sapphire pendant with a navy dress or accenting a diamond bracelet with emerald accents, taking note of different colours ensures a striking and coordinated ensemble. 9. Mind the maintenance

Regularly clean and inspect your diamond jewellery to maintain its sparkle and to ensure longevity. The expert suggested developing a routine of cleaning and inspecting your pieces to remove dirt, oils and other impurities that can dull their shine. “Consider professional cleaning and inspection for a thorough assessment of your jewellery's condition and to address any potential issues promptly.”

10. Confidence is key Asaad believes that the most important rule when it comes to wearing diamond jewellery is to wear it with confidence. “Let your inner radiance shine through as you adorn yourself with these exquisite gems, allowing them to accentuate your beauty rather than overpowering it.”