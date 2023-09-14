Exploring the effectiveness of microdosing with the psychedelic concierge, Zappy Zapolin

While traditional approaches to mental health, such as medication and therapy, can be effective for many individuals, they do not work for everyone. As a result, there is a need for alternative options that can provide relief for those who do not benefit from or prefer not to use traditional treatments. In recent years, an unconventional practice known as microdosing has garnered significant attention and popularity among a diverse range of individuals seeking enhanced cognition, creativity, and personal growth.

Microdosing involves ingesting small doses of psychedelics like LSD or psilocybin mushrooms, to induce positive effects without experiencing psychedelic trips. Rooted in a growing body of anecdotal evidence, Zappy Zapolin, aka the “psychedelic concierge to the stars” delves into why microdosing has become a captivating phenomenon. Microdosing is the practice of taking small, sub-hallucinogenic doses of class A psychedelic drugs such as LSD/acid and magic mushrooms.

Speaking to Independent Media Lifestyle, Zapolin said the beauty of a microdose is that you can continue to go to work, drive a car, and play with your kids, because the dose is not an amount that would have you tripping, simply a subtle undertone of extra energy/happiness. “Over time taking microdoses allows your brain to stay in a neural plastic state, this way, when something happens in life, you are able to respond to it in an appropriate way.” He explains, “The science behind microdosing lies in the gradual building of new neural pathways in the brain, putting it in a neural plastic state. This allows individuals to break free from rigid patterns of thinking and established neural pathways, making it easier to respond to difficult situations.

“By avoiding old patterns created by traumatic experiences or inherited in one's DNA, microdosing shows promise in alleviating anxiety, PTSD, and addiction, as these conditions are often linked to past traumas.” He adds, “Getting the perfect dosage for microdosing requires careful consideration.” Noting that typically, individuals start with 1/10 of the normal dose and take it 2 to 3 times a week. Another protocol suggests five days on and two days off.

Gradually increasing the dosage by another 1/10th allows individuals to gauge its effects on motor skills and overall experience. Adjustments can be made if the dose feels too intense. Since everyone is different, it is crucial to find the dosage that works best for each individual. He advises starting with the absolute minimum and gradually increasing until it is no longer sub-perceptual. Microdosing is a small and subtle experience that can be part of your everyday routine. He believes that in the future, mental health professionals and doctors may suggest microdosing.

On the other hand, taking a full dose of psychedelics requires more guidance and the right conditions. This means being in the right state of mind, with the right people, and in the right place. When done correctly and with guidance, microdosing has the potential to make a big positive impact on your life and help you let go of past traumas. “This is a fascinating practice that offers a glimpse into the untapped potential of psychedelics.”

Looking ahead, it is conceivable that microdosing with psilocybin mushrooms will become as commonplace as taking vitamins or CBD supplements within the next five years, said Zapolin. “My prediction is that in the next five years or so, psilocybin mushroom micro dosing will be similar to taking vitamins or CBD, everyone will understand that this is an enhancement to mental and physical wellness. “The more we learn about keeping the brain in a neural plastic state, the more microdose makes sense, because it’s sub-perceptual, and the individual can continue to work and be productive, it will become the mainstream way to use psychedelics.”

As we learn more about how our brains can change and adapt, microdosing fits well with our busy lives. It lets people keep doing their daily activities while still getting the positive effects of psychedelics. This could lead to microdosing becoming a popular way to use psychedelics for better mental and physical health, he told Independent Media. Ethical consideration

When comparing microdosing to traditional antidepressants, it is clear that ethical considerations support microdosing. Regular antidepressants often have negative side effects like thoughts of suicide, feeling sad, losing interest in sex, and gaining weight. These side effects can greatly affect a person's well-being. On the other hand, microdosing psychedelics, like psilocybin mushrooms, are said to be metabolised quickly by the body and do not build up, reducing the risk of long-term changes to the brain's chemistry.

Microdosing is considered safe and is becoming a more appealing option for those looking for an alternative to traditional medications, claims Zapolin. Microdosing landscape: Quality and safety For individuals considering microdosing, it is crucial to prioritise product quality and safety. Thorough research and homework are essential to ensure the procurement of pure substances.

Many microdoses have found success with Paul Stamets’ “Stack”, which includes niacin for improved uptake and lion's mane for neural development. However, when exploring other substances like LSD, MDMA, or Ketamine, it becomes imperative to source them from reputable and legal channels. Ordering from states where these substances are legal or travelling to procure them can help ensure the highest quality and purity, he notes.

The role of healthcare professionals: Guiding the Microdosing Journey As microdosing gains traction, the question arises regarding the role of healthcare professionals in guiding individuals interested in this practice. He adds, “We need to educate the medical establishment about psychedelics, the reality is medical doctors, for the most part, don’t even really know about nutrition, which could solve 80% of their problems, why would we think they know about psychedelics, they don’t!

“However, we have brilliant doctors like Matthew Johnson, at Johns Hopkins, Robin Carhart-Harris, at UC San Francisco, the MAPS organisation, who have already shown these compounds to be safe and effective, and come up with great protocols for using them. “We need to listen to these people, not your general doctor, who has no idea what he’s talking about, and probably doesn’t even associate food with health.” Zapolin adds, “I don’t see any ethical considerations, the safety profile is absolutely clear, and the benefits are undeniable. When compared to regular antidepressants, which cause significant negative side effects, including suicidal ideation, depression, loss of libido, weight gain, etc., there’s much more of an ethical consideration, taking those man-made things that stay in your system 24 hours a day, eventually changing your brain chemistry.