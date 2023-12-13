Family dismisses rumours of Fatima Sydow’s death

The family of Fatima Sydow has dismissed rumours that the iconic cook has died. The death rumour has been making the rounds on social media and bogus news sites.

Taking to Facebook on Wednesday, December 12, the family clarified that this information was not true. “It has come to our attention that there is a false message circulating about the passing of our beloved sister and aunt, Fatima Sydow. We want to clarify that this information is NOT true. “Fatima is currently in a critical condition, bravely battling stage 4 cancer. We kindly request your support through your prayers and positive thoughts during this challenging time.

“Please refrain from spreading unverified information and join us in uplifting Fatima with your heartfelt duas/prayers. Your love and support mean the world to us,” they wrote. The family also stated that in consideration of Fatima's condition, they appreciate people’s understanding that they will not be able to accommodate any visitors during this time. In October, Cape Town-based musicians and friends in the entertainment industry came together to host a benefit concert for the celebrity chef at the Opera House - Artscape Theatre Centre, which was packed to capacity.

She received R300K as a result of the show. Sydow, 49, has shared her cancer journey with followers since she was first diagnosed with Soft Tissue Sarcoma in December 2020. This journey has tested her strength and resilience, leading her through a challenging array of treatments and surgeries, each taking a toll on her physical and emotional well-being.

In an interview with Independent Media Lifestyle, she said: “I want to thank everyone that came to the show. I saw snippets of the show. I was extremely emotional and overwhelmed. I could feel the love here in my bed. “I told my family here at home that I was very happy. I was crying happy tears, and I had never seen anything like this. It was magical. “My family being there at the show and enjoying themselves at the show made me so happy.