Fans disappointed at Chrisean Malone for changing her child’s name to please her baby daddy

Chrisean Malone is like that friend who keeps going back to their toxic ex-partner because they have a history together. She seemed to be doing so well, focusing on her newborn child and stepping up to take her new role as a mother, until she allowed Blueface back in.

Of course, he is the father of her child, they are bound to co-parent, but we all know how toxic they can get when they are together and Malone’s fans feel that she was supposed to give it some time before letting him back in. And we know that the reason he wants to play happy family is because he fought with his first baby mama, whom he used to get back at Malone. And to reassure her fans, Malone says she’s not back with Blueface.

“Nobody got back together, we gotta fix sh*t first n heal properly n become best friends again time, and God will do da rest,” she wrote on X. However, they are already working together, and Malone has forgiven him and signed to his record label. “I appreciate you, Blue, and I’m sorry. But nigg*s human,” she said.

While we understand that the pair have to get along to be able to co-parent their son, it’s clear as day that they have underlying issues that they need to resolve. Malone using her child as a tool to fight her battles with Blueface is uncalled for. When the baby was born, she named him after herself to get back at her baby daddy, and now that Blueface is back (Lord knows for how long), she says she’s changing the child’s name to Jonathan Jamall Porter J, Blueface’s real name – only to please him. “I can’t stay mean forever, I’m a very forgiving person. Plus, me and Blue are just friends. That’s my baby daddy,” she said in an Instagram Live video, trying to justify why she’s changing her son’s name.

People who were cheering her on are disappointed that she let Blueface come and go in her life as he pleases. “I know you’re young and have a long way to go, but you’re far from being complete. You have to understand now that you do know about Jaiden, she was first, and you both will be dealing with him, trust me when I say he won’t leave either of you as long as you both are willing to play these back and forth games. “Someone will eventually get tired and move on, but so much time will be wasted, and a lot of healing will be needed. Just something to think about.

“Don’t make your life be about a man because they come and go, sweetie. I wish you nothing but the best,” commented Shell Curtis. Some came to Malone’s defence, saying this is her journey and maybe someday she will learn. But for now, people must let her be. “Sometimes you have to learn the hard way. Chrisean is a beautiful and young woman she will learn the hard way because she isn’t ready to let go. We all have our own journey, instead of judging and speaking bad on her, say a prayer for her.