Fans not sold on Rihanna’s new haircare line

The businesswoman announced the launch of Fenty Hair , a range of haircare products for everyone, last week.

The internet is divided following the announcement of Rihanna’s haircare line, Fenty Hair.

While some fans are happy with this new venture, many are not sold, because she wore a pixie cut wig to promote the haircare line instead of her natural hair.

They argued that if you are selling hair shampoos and moisturisers, the least you could do is show off your hair.

Instead, Riri made things worse when she wore the same wig and washed it using her new hair products as if it were her natural hair.