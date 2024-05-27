Fans react to Eminem enjoying father-daughter moment and Hailie’s wedding

IF YOU were a hip-hop fan in the early 2000s, you would know how much Eminem loves his daughter Hailie Jade. Born on Christmas Day in 1995, Hailie has always been the centre of Eminem’s life. He wrote several songs for her, including “Mockingbird” and “Hailie’s Song”, where he expressed that he loved his daughter more than life itself.

The 51-year-old rapper fulfilled his fatherly duties when he walked his daughter down the aisle as she married the love of her life, Evan McClintock. The 28-year-old new bride took to Instagram to share her excitement about tying the knot. “Waking up a wife this week. We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt.

“Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that travelled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife,” she wrote. Newly weds Evan McClintock and Hailie Jade. Picture: Instagram. The photo of Hailie and her dad having their father-daughter dance has been trending on social media with fans impressed by how he raised her. “These photos of Eminem at Hailie’s wedding are so powerful, to me because they show that he broke the cycle.

“He grew up with nothing, surrounded by drugs and violence, and he has said for decades that having Hailie inspired him to create a different life with her. They did it,” wrote @awwstn. Some were so excited that the little girl they used to hear about in Eminem’s songs had grown to be a beautiful woman. “Man, when you've listened to Em and his songs about Hailie being little when you were a teenager. And now you see her walking the aisle. Life's a bullet train, and I got old. All the love for you two guys ❤️ congrats,” commented iva.na_vasi.

Below are more sweet reactions about the daddy and daughter moment at Hailie's wedding.