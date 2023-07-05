Fashion expert debunks myths about lingerie for teenagers following Heidi and Leni Klum backlash over recent shoot

Do you believe teenagers should stick to sports brassieres? Well, many people on social media think so!

This comes after German and American model and TV personality Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni, 19, were slammed for a ‘weird’ and ‘disturbing’ lingerie advert. Heidi and her model daughter recently stripped to their skivvies for the Italian intimate wear brand Intimissimi – a job they hailed as joyful but some called “very disturbing”. “Like mother and daughter. Every woman has a special place in her heart for her favourite lingerie,” says one of the captions of a picture of the pair on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leni Olumi Klum (@leniklum) The controversial images sparked discussions about fashion, parenting, and age-appropriate choices. Many have argued that Leni should not be posting such risqué images at such a young age, especially given her influential parentage. Fashion expert Satria Schneider noted that as the fashion industry continues to evolve, one area that often sparks debate is the age for teenagers to wear lingerie. Addressing the topic head-on, breaking down common misconceptions, and providing insight into the world of lingerie for teenagers, Schneider said lingerie for teenagers is not about sexualising or objectifying young individuals, rather, it is about embracing self-expression and promoting body positivity.

"Lingerie can be a tool for teenagers to explore their identity and feel confident in their skin. It is important to create a safe space where they can freely express themselves through fashion choices. “Parents and guardians play a crucial role in guiding teenagers through this phase and educating them about the significance of comfort, fitness, and appropriateness. “Parents can empower their teenagers to make informed decisions about their lingerie choices by having open conversations and setting boundaries” she said.

Schneider also emphasised that the lingerie industry has recognised the need for inclusive sizing and designs that cater to the diverse body types of teenagers. She said providing a variety of sizes and styles ensures that every teenager can find lingerie that makes them feel comfortable and confident. In addition to addressing the concerns of parents and guardians, Schneider also emphasised the importance of promoting body positivity and self-acceptance among teenagers. “By embracing diverse body types and encouraging positive body image, teenagers can develop a healthy relationship with fashion and lingerie.

“Lingerie can be a form of self-care, allowing teenagers to prioritise their well-being and confidence. In a world where fashion trends constantly evolve, only a few people under twenty-three have their style defined. “However, a new generation is breaking this stereotype and redefining fashion uniquely. Embracing individuality and creativity, young people are paving the way for a new era of youthful style,” she said. “Gone are the days when fashion was dictated solely by age. Today, the technique is about personal expression and finding one's unique style, regardless of age or societal expectations.

“The younger generation is at the forefront of this movement, challenging traditional norms and pushing boundaries to create their fashion trends. Fashion experts and parenting advocates have joined the conversation, offering varying perspectives. “Some argue that Leni's actions are a natural part of her coming-of-age journey, asserting her independence and autonomy. Others contend that boundaries should be in place to protect young individuals from objectification and potential harm. “Regardless of where one stands on the issue, her decision to share provocative imagery has ignited a broader discussion about the intersection of fashion, parenting, and social media.