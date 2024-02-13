Fashion experts reveal the hottest Valentine’s Day style trends

Fashion trends With Valentine’s Day coming up, now is the perfect time to plan your outfit for the big occasion.

Whether you have a hot date with your partner or a fun Galentine’s night out with friends, the fashion experts at Boohoo have got you covered. “Whoever you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with this year, the occasion provides the perfect opportunity to dress up confidently and stylishly,” a Boohoo spokesperson said. The experts at the internationally renowned fashion retailers analysed Google data to reveal the hottest fashion trends that you can follow to look and feel your best on the most romantic day of the year.

“This guide can offer inspiration to express love and self-love through different clothing pieces to make this Valentine’s Day a special day.” Make a Valentine’s Day statement with heart prints. Picture: Instagram Make a statement with heart print To fully embrace Valentine’s Day, the fashion experts suggested incorporating heart prints and patterns into your look.

“To steal the show, wear an oversized heart print dress that complements your personal style, or to step outside of your comfort zone on this special night,” they said. The experts explained that this look is a popular choice among fashionistas this season, with US Google searches for “heart dress” soaring by 113% in the last 90 days. “Pair the dress with simple heels for an elegant touch or opt for chunky boots for a more relaxed look,” they said.

Red is the official Valentine’s Day colour. Picture: Instagram Exude romance and passion with red From scarlet to cherry hues, the Boohoo fashion experts suggested being bold this Valentine’s Day, in a bid to showcase your romantic and most confident side. “If heart print isn’t your style, try a textured dress in this colour of love, such as a red lace dress or a flowing red maxi dress.”

They added that red has been the hottest colour since last year and the trend does not appear to be going anywhere, with US Google searches for “red dress” surging by 62% in the last 90 days. “To add even more allure to your Valentine’s ensemble, try matching your lipstick or lip gloss to the shade of red of your dress.” Frills channel a fun and flirty Valentine’s energy. Picture: Instagram Channel fun and flirty energy with frills

The fashion experts explained that texture has been a hot trend through 2023, and is continuing this year with fashion enthusiasts experimenting with lace, layering and mesh. They explained that in particular “frilly tops” are currently all the rage, with worldwide Google searches increasing by a significant 64% in the past 30 days. “Pair a textured piece with equally bold jewellery to feel your most confident and fun self on Valentine’s Day,” the experts said.

They also recommended balancing the frills with dainty gold or silver jewellery to focus all attention on the flirty textured attire. Elevate your Valentine’s Day look with some bow heels. Picture: Instagram Elevate your Valentine’s Day look with the perfect heels You’ll be feeling red-carpet-ready if you complete your Valentine’s Day date night look with the perfect pair of heels, the fashion experts believe.

“To complement your dress or to glam up a more casual Valentine’s outfit, low or high heels with a bow detail are the hottest option, especially if the bow is sparkly.” With Google searches for “bow heels” increasing by 38% in the last 12 months in the US, be sure to not miss out on this trend, they urged. Look stylish but feel comfortable in this season’s trendiest lounge wear