Feeling inspired by Mbali Nhlapo? Here are common ingredients in your kitchen that can clean your home

It is amazing how the solution to most messes in the kitchen can be found in the very same room. In fact, most of the clean-up can be done using a handful of useful cooking ingredients. Following tips from cleaning guru Mbali Nhlapo on how to keep their homes sparkling, Mzansi has been showing off their cleaning skills on social media recently.

From sneaker cleaning tips and tricks to getting rid of stubborn stains on countertops, Nhlapo comes armed with answers to virtually all cleaning and care questions with an energy that actually makes one excited to do chores. If you are one of those people who feel inspired by her, here are some common ingredients in your kitchen that can help clean your home. Apart from it being easy to get the ingredients, using cooking ingredients for cleaning can also save money on household cleaning products on the market.

For example, lemon is often used as a cleaning agent for household furniture. In addition to cleaning, this fruit is also effective for removing unpleasant odours. Olive oil is a delicious, healthy ingredient that enhances any dish. But did you know it also works as a cleaning agent? Picture: Pexels Mareefe Olive oil Olive oil is a delicious, healthy ingredient that enhances any dish. But did you know it also works as a cleaning agent? Like coconut oil, it has moisturising properties, and you can use it to remove grease.

It is ideal for delicate surfaces. You can mix three tablespoons of olive oil with one spoonful of white vinegar. You can also add a few drops of lemon essential oil for an extra refreshing, clean fragrance. Test in a small area first and then, if the material reacted favourably, apply to the entire surface, using a microfibre cloth. Baking soda

Baking soda works as a mild abrasive, helping to gently scrub things that need to be scrubbed. The benefit of scrubbing with baking soda is that it will not scratch and damage most delicate surfaces. Baking soda also works well to remove smelly odours, making it a prime candidate for a bathroom and kitchen cleaner. Baking soda is a great stain remover and can be used to help soften loads of laundry. Because it is great in so many areas, many cleaning supply recipes will call for it.

Citrus fruits like lemon have long been regarded as great cleaning agents because of their acidity and pleasant aroma. Picture: Pexels Dids Citrus fruits Citrus fruits like lemon have long been regarded as great cleaning agents because of their acidity and pleasant aroma. They are great at removing stains, neutralising odours, and are regarded for their antibacterial properties. Lemons, limes, oranges, and other citrus can work wonders around the house. For example, you can clean cutting boards by cutting one lemon in half and dip in kosher salt fruit-side down.