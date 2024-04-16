Feeling tired all the time? These 5 drinks may help elevate your energy levels

As life gets busier, you may end up feeling lethargic and sleepy. Many factors contribute to fatigue, food choices are among them. Read on to learn about what to drink to beat fatigue and get an energy boost.

You can enjoy herbal tea in the mornings or as a soothing drink before bed. It can help you beat fatigue in the short and long term. Picture: Pexels/Anna Pou Home-made herbal tea Today, there are all sorts of herbal tea options available in stores. But it is best to brew it at home because you can control what you put in it (and what you do not because you do not like particular flavours). The simplest way to brew herbal tea is to make green tea and flavour it with cardamom, ginger and turmeric. Add the spices to warm water too.

The simple concoction is bursting with antioxidants and compounds that will boost metabolism, blood circulation and energy levels. Enjoy the tea in the mornings or as a soothing drink before bed. It can help you beat fatigue in the short and long term. Matcha gives you the buzz of coffee without the crash. Picture: Pexels Matcha

Packed with antioxidants, half the caffeine of coffee and balanced with the calming amino acid l-theanine, matcha not only helps with energy and brainpower but also fights fine lines and wrinkles, inhibits cancer cell formation, aids detoxification and revs the metabolism. Add beetroot to a smoothie or drink it straight as a juice. Picture: Pexels/Roman Odintsov Beetroot juice High in potassium and nitrates, there is a lot of research to indicate that beetroot juice helps improve oxygen consumption in the body, which can keep muscles fed for longer, thereby reducing fatigue and improving performance.

Add beetroot juice to a smoothie or drink it as is. Drink coconut water through a straw or pour it into a glass and place it in the refrigerator to get the best results and taste. Picture: Pexels/Elif Tekkaya Coconut water Coconut water is a clear liquid inside young coconuts. It differs from coconut milk. Drink it through a straw or pour it into a glass and place it in the refrigerator to get the best results and taste.

It is mildly sweet and nutty in taste and keeps you awake during working hours. It can rehydrate your body after a hectic day. Coconut water contains potassium, sodium and manganese. The drink helps fight fatigue and exhaustion. Usually, it is taken in the morning hours before breakfast to boost metabolism. At the same time, it is refreshing to sip at any time of the day. Instead of reaching for carb and sugar-heavy cereal, pancakes or toast, fuel up on a superfood smoothie to help keep your energy, mood and hunger balanced throughout the day. Picture: Sebastian Coman Photography Smoothies