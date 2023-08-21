Fenugreek superfood dates back to ancient times with remarkable health benefits, but caution is required

The herb known as fenugreek, or Trigonella foenum-graecum in scientific circles, is shaped like a clover and belongs to the plant family called legumes. In the Mediterranean, southern Europe, and western Asia, fenugreek is a natural plant. According to WebMD, spices derived from the plant’s leaves and seeds have a flavour resembling caramelised sugar and sweet maple syrup.

According to recent studies, the herb appears to decrease the stomach’s absorption of sugar and increase insulin levels. Both of these outcomes reduce blood sugar levels in diabetics. Additionally, fenugreek may raise levels of testosterone and oestrogen, enhancing sexual desire. Most health food stores sell fenugreek as a spice or supplement. Fenugreek chemicals, however, may aggravate hormone-sensitive cancers and trigger uterine contractions in pregnant women.

Additionally, fenugreek may induce moderate gastrointestinal symptoms, including bloating and diarrhoea. According to Healthline, fenugreek may be able to lower the risk of bacterial, fungal, viral, and inflammatory infections as well as cancer, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, heart problems and inflammation. Fenugreek is frequently used by people with diabetes, sexual issues, enlarged prostates, high cholesterol, obesity, and many other illnesses, although the majority of these uses are not well supported by science.

Many everyday items, such as soaps, cosmetics, teas, garam masala (a spice blend), sauces, and goods that mimic maple syrup, include fenugreek extracts. Fenugreek’s health benefits According to Medical News Today, fenugreek has been used for hundreds or possibly thousands of years to treat a wide variety of ailments, including: digestive issues such as constipation, appetite loss, and gastritis; low libido; menopause; arthritis; high blood pressure; obesity; breathing issues; boils; poor exercise performance; ulcers; open wounds; muscle pain; migraines and headaches; and, pains associated with childbirth.

Only a few of fenugreek’s alleged health advantages have received a significant amount of scientific support. According to several studies, fenugreek may also have the following advantages: Boost the production of breast milk

If your supply is poor, adding fenugreek to your diet may be a quick and simple approach to increase output. Fenugreek has long been used by people in North Africa, Asia, and southern Europe to help nursing mothers produce more breast milk. Fenugreek dramatically boosts the volume of breast milk when compared to a placebo, according to research from WebMD. Fenugreek is inferior to other herbal supplements like palm date in terms of effectiveness. Women who are nursing may experience some negative effects with fenugreek as well.

According to Healthline, a 2018 study indicated that some nursing women who used fenugreek supplements had increased thirst and “maple syrup-like” sweat and urine. If you have a medical problem or are taking medication, speak to your doctor before using fenugreek while nursing. Elevate natural testosterone levels

Fenugreek may increase testosterone levels, according to some studies. Low testosterone levels can increase the risk of bone fractures, irritability and poor concentration. Naturally, testosterone levels decrease with age. According to research, 10% to 40% of males have insufficient testosterone levels. A 2017 study that was funded by the herbal supplement producer Cepham, Inc. examined the results of a fenugreek supplement on men between the ages of 35 and 65.

According to “Time Magazine”, the researchers discovered that in 45 subjects, testosterone levels rose by as much as 46% after 12 weeks. The fenugreek supplement, according to the researchers, enhanced other traits including mental acuity, mood, sex drive, and sperm count, which may suggest fertility as well as danger of sickness and mortality. Easing menstrual cramps

Fenugreek contains several substances that may lessen discomfort, particularly the pain associated with menstrual cramps. In a 2014 study of 101 individuals, it was discovered that those who took 900mg of fenugreek seed powder on each of the first three days of their periods felt less discomfort than those who received a placebo. Supplemental fenugreek, according to the study’s findings, also lessened other menstrual symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, headaches, nausea, and vomiting.

Fenugreek is safe in amounts typically found in meals, but WebMD cautions that it is unclear whether it is safe in higher dosages. Any amount of fenugreek used during pregnancy that is higher than what is found in food is hazardous. Experts caution against giving fenugreek pills to kids. Fenugreek should be avoided if you have certain allergies, whether it’s in food or supplements. According to research, those who are allergic to peanuts or chickpeas may experience side effects including persistent asthma as a result of fenugreek.