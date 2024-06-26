Five lipstick shades you should be wearing this winter

In winter, most people tend to wear dark and warm colours, which is why choosing the perfect lipstick shade is important to add a bit of contrast to your looks.
Wearing lipstick is not just about keeping your lips moisturised, it also helps add more flair to your looks. For example, applying a lipliner before lipgloss will look better than just wearing clear lipgloss, which is why it’s important to wear the perfect lipstick to match your outfit.
Some of the lipstick colours to consider this season:
Scarlet red
You can never go wrong with red lipstick. Perfect for all seasons, this colour will make you stand out from the crowd in a classy way.
Deep Purple
Deep purple adds balance between dark and bright. It’s perfect for making a bold statement without trying too hard.
Sparkle berry
This a subtle yet, bright colour. It’s ideal for when you want to achieve a minimalist yet dewy look.
Burgundy
This one is for the fashion-forward people who dare to be bold. It works well on a semi-casual look to make it more elegant.
Nude
Nude is a sophisticated seasonal colour. Suited to all occasions, nude can be worn as a base colour or on its own. However, with the latest beauty trends, it’s best to seal it with clear lipgloss for a more advanced look.