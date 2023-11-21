Five microwave hacks that will save you time and electricity

Microwaves are one of the most under-used appliances in the kitchen. Since its invention in 1945, the it been a game-changer for the cooking industry and has made lives much easier. Apart from reheating, there are a lot of other things a microwave can do. Whether you are an avid home chef or a culinary novice, microwaves offer a multitude of cooking short cuts.

These microwave hacks and tricks simplify life by saving time and effort, while enhancing your cooking. You cannot have roast chicken without roast potatoes. Picture: Pexels/Askar Abayeva. Parboil potatoes One of the (many) secrets to the perfect roast potato – crisp and golden on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside – is parboiling your potatoes before roasting them. A microwave can help with that.

Start by preparing the potatoes as you would if you were deep-frying or roasting them. If you have a sensor cook or auto cook, use the settings, otherwise cook on high for three to four minutes. The time it will take will depend on the weight of the potatoes and the electric power of the microwave you are using. Check your microwave’s manual for exact cooking times. Easy dough rise

Bread dough becomes difficult to rise in bread dough but a microwave can come to your rescue. Heat up a bowl of water for two minutes in the microwave and place the bread dough inside the microwave with the warm bowl of water. Steamed veggies are one of those microwave recipes that not only enhance flavour but preserve nutrients. Picture: Pexels. Steam vegetables

For perfectly cooked vegetables, cut them into bite-size pieces and place them in a microwave-safe bowl. Add one to three tablespoons of water, cover with a microwave-safe dish, and cook for three to four minutes before checking if they are done to your liking. Make French toast

Yes, it is possible to create this breakfast favourite in the microwave. Prepare the egg mixture as usual and dip in the bread slices. Smear a microwave-safe plate with a little butter or oil and place the first slice on the plate. Microwave on high for one minute, and repeat with the other slice. Melt chocolate and soften butter for faster baking