Follow these expert dietary strategies for heart health

RESEARCH on whether people know what to eat once they’ve been diagnosed with heart disease, and how many struggle to adjust their diets to their new lifestyle needs, reveals a complex picture. There is a general awareness that diet plays a crucial role in managing heart disease, but the specifics – what to eat, how much to eat, when to eat – can be confusing.

Patients often receive a list of dos and don'ts from their health-care providers but translating that into daily meals can be daunting. Factors such as the complexity of dietary guidelines, previous dietary habits and lifestyle can influence how well individuals can adjust to their new dietary requirements. Many people struggle with dietary adjustments after a heart disease diagnosis for several reasons, like habitual eating. Breaking old habits and forming new healthier ones is challenging.

Many find it difficult to give up foods high in salt, fat, and sugar, takeaways, cakes, fizzy drinks, etc. Access to fresh produce or healthy food options can vary greatly depending on where a person lives. Picture: Karolina Grabowska/ Pexels And more often than not healthy food is often perceived as more expensive, posing a barrier for some individuals. Access to fresh produce or healthy food options can vary greatly depending on where a person lives. I buy my weekly produce from my local street vendor instead of shopping for it at grocery stores.

Education is key, and those who are well-informed about the reasons behind dietary changes, and how to implement them, tend to do better. Heart disease continues to be a major health issue around the globe. However, there’s a silver lining: we have the power to control many factors that lead to heart disease, especially through what we eat. In this piece, Omy Naidoo, a renowned expert nutrition specialist, shared a deep dive into how choosing the right foods can lessen our risk of heart problems and keep our hearts healthy.

Choose a plant-heavy diet Eating a diet that’s full of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, and seeds is key. These foods pack vital nutrients and antioxidants that our hearts need to stay in good shape. Choose heart-healthy fats

Choose foods with unsaturated fats (good fats), like olive oil, avocados, nuts, and fish like salmon, which can help cut down bad cholesterol and calm inflammation in our bodies, making our hearts healthier. Picture: Valeria Boltneva/Pexels Cut back on certain fats Naidoo recommends eating fewer saturated and trans fats, which are in red meat, whole milk dairy items and processed snacks. This is because they can boost harmful cholesterol and heighten heart disease risk.

Watch your salt intake Eating too much salt can lead to high blood pressure, which is a big risk for heart disease. Try to cut down on processed and packaged foods to keep your salt consumption in check. Maintain a healthy weight