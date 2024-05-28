Follow this hair mask routine for healthy hair this winter

When we talk about haircare routine, a mask is usually included. But unlike a face mask, not many people know how a hair mask works. A hair mask works for all hair types. However, for people whose strands are a little limp or with split ends, you may need one to specifically take care of those concerns.

A mask should ideally be applied at least twice a month or every wash day if you wash your hair once a month. Avocado makes one of the best hair mask. Picture: Pexels. If you are unsure of how to use a mask, below are steps to guide you. 1. Wash your hair: Cleansing your hair with shampoo suitable for your hair type and concerns is vital for removing excess oil and products. If your mask comes with a complementary shampoo, use it for optimum results.

2. Wring out excess water: Dry your hair with a cotton T-shirt or microfibre towel until there is no water dripping. 3. Apply the mask: Separate your hair in sections and apply the mask downward from the mid-shaft to the ends, avoiding the roots. Use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers to evenly distribute the mask. 4. Relax and wait: Put on a shower cap and leave the mask on for five to ten minutes or as the product label recommends. For a spa-like experience, wrap a warm towel around your head to help the mask sink in.