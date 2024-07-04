Foodies Mathapelo Montsho and Yolanda Dlamini close catering business after a decade

Founders of the ‘Why Cook’ studio, Mathapelo Montsho and Yolanda Dlamini, have decided to close their food catering business after 10 years. The duo announced the closure of the business on their Instagram account on Thursday, July 4.

“After 10 incredible years, WhyCook Pty Ltd is closing its doors. We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our amazing clients for their unwavering support. “Your trust in us has made this journey unforgettable. Here’s to all the wonderful memories we’ve created together! Please note as of today we are no longer operating. THANK YOU”, they noted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whycook_sa (@whycook_sa) Friends and colleagues sent words of gratitude and encouragement. Chef Kelly wrote: “What an era. Thank you for everything guys. Can’t wait to see what the next chapter brings you.” Chef Lucia Mthiyane wrote: “I'm so saddened to hear that your kitchen studios will be closing their doors after an impressive 10-year run. While it's the end of an era, I want to acknowledge the incredible memories and experiences we've shared within those walls.

“Your dedication to culinary excellence has been outstanding, and I wish you all the best in your future endeavours. May your next chapter be filled with continued success and prosperity.” Bridget Masinga wrote: “You ladies really did give it an incredible run!!! All the best in your future endeavours and I am certain what comes next will be just as amazing.” Why Cook was founded in 2014 and specialised in unlimited-sized events, corporate meals and private dinners. They used the best ingredients to create meals that best represented the nature of their client’s events, big or small.

They were one of the best catering businesses in the country, marked by their partnership with corporate giants like L’Oréal South Africa and Airports Company South Africa. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whycook_sa (@whycook_sa) In an interview with Independent Media Lifestyle about the business when they launched, Dlamini said, when they started, they just had the bare necessities: a working stove and their love for food.