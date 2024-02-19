Foods high in energy to fuel your day

One of the best ways to lead a healthy lifestyle and maintain a healthy weight is to eat food that sustains your energy levels throughout the day. Independent Newspapers Lifestyle caught up with the founder of Newtricion Wellness Dietician, Omy Naidoo to chat about some foods that are high in energy and set to keep one going through the day.

Naidoo said sustained energy is the key to fuelling the body and mind consistently throughout the day. He said unlike short-lived energy spikes from sugary treats or caffeine, foods that provide sustained energy release their nutrients slowly, resulting in steady blood sugar levels and a constant supply of fuel for the body. This translates to improved focus, enhanced mood, and increased productivity. “From nutrient-dense grains to protein-packed snacks, certain foods are renowned for their ability to sustain energy levels over extended periods. Incorporating these powerhouse ingredients into your daily diet can help stabilise blood sugar levels, optimise metabolism, and enhance mental focus, resulting in sustained energy and vitality from sunrise to sunset,” Naidoo said.

On which foods to eat to keep your energy levels high all day, he suggested the below. A breakfast staple, oats are packed with complex carbohydrates, fibre, and protein, making them an ideal choice for lasting energy. Picture: Pexels/João Jesus Oats A breakfast staple, oats are packed with complex carbohydrates, fibre, and protein, making them an ideal choice for lasting energy.

They release glucose gradually into the bloodstream, preventing spikes and crashes. Enjoy oatmeal topped with fruits and nuts for a hearty morning meal. Quinoa Dubbed a “superfood”, quinoa is a complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids. Additionally, it boasts complex carbs and fibre, promoting steady energy release. Incorporate quinoa into salads, soups, or as a side dish for sustained vitality.

Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are rich in protein, fibre, and carbohydrates, making them a fantastic choice for sustained energy. Picture: Pexels/Deeana Arts Legumes Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are rich in protein, fibre, and carbohydrates, making them a fantastic choice for sustained energy. Their high fibre content slows down digestion, keeping you fuller for longer and providing a steady release of energy. Incorporate legumes into soups, stews, salads or as a side dish.

Nuts and seeds Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flax seeds are nutrient-dense sources of healthy fats, protein, and fibre. These powerhouse snacks provide a sustained energy boost while also offering essential vitamins and minerals. Enjoy a handful of nuts or sprinkle seeds over yoghurt or salads for a nutritious pick-me-up.

Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega 3 fatty acids, protein, and vitamin D. Picture: Pexels/Lumn Fatty fish Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega 3 fatty acids, protein, and vitamin D. These nutrients support brain function, reduce inflammation, and promote sustained energy levels throughout the day. Incorporate fatty fish into meals at least twice a week for optimal health benefits.

Greek yoghurt Greek yoghurt is a protein-rich dairy option that can help stabilise blood sugar levels and promote satiety. Packed with probiotics, Greek yoghurt also supports digestive health, ensuring efficient nutrient absorption and sustained energy production. Enjoy Greek yoghurt as a snack or incorporate it into smoothies, parfaits and dips for a delicious and energising boost.

Dark leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support energy production and overall health. Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios Leafy greens Dark leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support energy production and overall health. The high fibre content of leafy greens helps regulate blood sugar levels and promotes digestive health, ensuring a steady supply of energy throughout the day. Incorporate leafy greens into salads, smoothies, soups and stir-fries for a nutrient-packed energy boost.