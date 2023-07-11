Foods that may weaken your immune system

A lot of us are doing everything we can when it comes to our health right now. Making sure we are healthy has become ever more paramount and this is evident in all the decisions we are taking to boost our immune systems whichever way we can.

Having enough sleep, exercising, and getting into a healthy diet all contribute to maintaining our body’s system of defence against illnesses. A nutritious diet that supports the immune system might help fight viruses more efficiently and faster. But it is important to be aware that it cannot lower your risk of contracting an infection in the first place (nothing can prevent that other than a vaccine). A number of foods have been found to benefit the immune system, but there are many others that can weaken our immune system. Below are some of the foods that can cause harm.

High intakes of cured and processed meats, such as bacon, salami, cold cuts and hot dogs, have been related to adverse health effects, such as an increased risk for some cancers. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro Studio Hot dogs Hot dogs have become a part of South African culture. We love to eat them during sporting and food events. However, hot dogs, especially ones made from processed meat, can weaken your immune system. High intakes of cured and processed meats, such as bacon, salami, cold cuts and hot dogs have been related to adverse health effects, such as an increased risk for some cancers.

Not to mention, processed meats are also high in salt, nitrates and other additives that may cause oxidative stress. If you have a sweet tooth, your immune system is likely to suffer. Picture: Arminas Raudys Sweets If you have a sweet tooth, your immune system is likely to suffer. Researchers have found that excess sugar consumption weakens your body’s immune system, greatly impacting your body’s ability to fight infections like the common cold and flu.

Though red meat is rich in some nutrients, it is high in saturated fats which are linked to increased levels of inflammation in the body. Picture: Pexels/Skyler Ewing Red meat Though red meat is rich in some nutrients, it is high in saturated fats which are linked to increased levels of inflammation in the body. A kind of sugar molecule in it may cause inflammation, chronic inflammation may result in cancerous tumour formation. Better alternatives to red meat are chicken, fish, and eggs, in moderation.

Studies show that the immoderate use of alcohol kills some of the antibody cells needed to destroy virus-infected cells. Picture: Pexels/This Is Zun Alcohol Studies show that the immoderate use of alcohol kills some of the antibody cells needed to destroy virus-infected cells. They reveal that people who drink alcohol are more open to infections and pneumonia because alcohol impairs the activity of immune cells in the blood. They also reveal that when consumed in excess, alcohol is a poison to every system of your body.

People generally drink soda after their meal as they think it is good for their digestive system but it is also bad for immunity. Picture: Pexels/Aaditya Arora Cold drinks and soda These beverages have always been noted to be rich in sugar and are among the foods that weaken the immune system. People generally drink soda after their meal as they think it is good for their digestive system but it is also bad for immunity. Junk food affects more than just our waistlines. Picture: Pexels/Superphotobe Potato chips

A fact we all know is that junk food is bad for us, but many of us try to ignore that. Junk food affects more than just our waistlines. According to research, a poor diet could also have a direct impact on the immune system. It also notes that the fact that your immune system also changes in a fundamental way could have all kinds of negative impacts on your health in the long run. Wrapping up, you can live a healthy lifestyle by eliminating or just decreasing foods that may weaken your immune system. This equates to avoiding foods such as processed meats, fried items, and beverages with a lot of added sugar or salt.