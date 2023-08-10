Foods to transition from winter to spring

Spring is almost here, but we are still experiencing the cold and dark conditions of winter. As seasons change, we need to adjust our diet to adapt to be in alignment with nature.

For many of us, making the transition from winter to spring can be complicated. Depending on where you live, it may be too early to get a wide selection of fresh vegetables, but if you serve your family another bowl of “hearty soup”, they might end up begging for takeaways instead. As we transition to much warmer weather in the next few weeks, there are a variety of activities to look forward, to like spending more time outdoors, saying hello to longer days and enjoying the fresh produce available in spring. As the seasons change, so to do the foods available.

Farmers' markets are on the verge of the new season and soon we will be savouring all kinds of fresh produce. But it still feels a little too early to be cooking the kinds of lighter, more delicate dishes that so many people associate with the season of renewal. Fortunately, mother nature provides us with a perfect transition between winter and spring with an opportunity to enjoy fruits and vegetables like rhubarb, asparagus, kiwi, beetroot, strawberries and cherries. Below we share how you can transition your diet from winter to spring for elevated energy and well-being.

The brilliant thing about berries is that they are lower in natural sugars than many other fruits and have extremely high antioxidant properties, which help to boost energy and immunity. Picture: Pexels/Jane Doan Cherries and berries Berries are a great source of vitamins and fibre. The brilliant thing about berries is that they are lower in natural sugars than many other fruits and have extremely high antioxidant properties, which help to boost energy and immunity. They make great snacks when you need that hit of sweetness, are a lovely topping on desserts or porridge, or – my favourite – they make a fantastic springtime smoothie bowl.

Tofu provides a healthy dose of protein as well as fat. Picture: Pexels/Ella Olsson Select proteins Many animal sources of protein like red meat can be hard to digest and heavy on the stomach, so it is recommended to opt for lighter, plant-based proteins like tofu, chia seeds and quinoa, or high-welfare organic eggs which provide a healthy dose of protein as well as fat. Asparagus can improve your overall health. Picture: Pexels Asparagus

If you love asparagus, then you know it is spring food. Asparagus can improve your overall health. It is delicious simply sautéed with garlic and sea salt in some butter, ghee, coconut oil, or even a little vegetable or chicken stock. Just be sure not to overcook it. You want it to remain vibrant green and retain its shape as it softens a bit but stop cooking before it gets too wilted. About 10 minutes should do it. With hotter weather on the way, hydration is a must. Picture: Pexels/Julia Zolotova Water

Hydration is no less important in the chillier season, yet many of us drink far less water than necessary in winter months. With hotter weather on the way, hydration is a must: make sure you are meeting your minimum needs of water. An enticing way to drink more is to infuse water with seasonal fruits, vegetables, and herbs. For example, slice cucumber and strawberries, add purified water, and store in a jar in the fridge overnight. My favourite is fresh basil, organic lemon juice, and a pinch of honey. Shake up the jar, tighten it, and consume within a day or two.

Whole grains have been recommended since ancient times as a source of nutrition and to balance blood sugar levels. Picture: Shameel Mukkath Whole grains Whole grains have been recommended since ancient times as a source of nutrition and to balance blood sugar levels. Useful spring grains include millet, barley, quinoa, and oats. Soak the grains in water and one tablespoon of lemon juice for at least five hours to remove irritating acids.

Adding spring onion to your dishes can give them a natural seasonal flavour. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Spring onions No matter whether you call them spring onions, scallions, or green onions, adding this springtime vegetable to your dishes can give them a natural seasonal flavour. Add them to your springtime soups, toss them into your stir fry or include them in your salads to enjoy this versatile and nutritious food for months.

These fruits are packed with vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants — all in a low-calorie delicious package. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Apricots Tiny and packed with a sweet-tart taste, apricots make their appearance in late spring. These fruits are packed with vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants — all in a low-calorie delicious package. You can lightly sauté them and enjoy them in a warming bowl of oatmeal, make a sweet and savoury spring salad with salad greens, roasted chickpeas, red onion, feta, avocado and balsamic dressing, or enjoy them fresh with a serving of nuts for a healthy on-the-go snack.

Tea holds natural chemicals which can improve mood and digestion, as well as being a valuable source of antioxidants. Picture: Pexels/Mareefe Herbal tea We drink way more cups of tea and coffee in the winter than we do in the spring and summer, but research shows that a regular intake of tea is great for our health. Tea holds natural chemicals which can improve mood and digestion, as well as being a valuable source of antioxidants. The chemical L-theanine, which can be found in some teas, has been shown to have calming effects and encourage focus.

Try swopping your breakfast tea for a springtime alternative. Adding healthy springtime foods to your dishes is simple with a little know-how, and doing so can add a boost of nutrition and natural flavour to your dishes over the next few months. From pasta sauces made with fresh herbs to satisfying salads topped with fresh berries, the opportunities to include produce in your diet is limitless.