Forget chicken and egg, these 5 foods are a great source of protein

Several grocery retailers in South Africa are currently dealing with egg and chicken shortages, all due to the Avian flu, better known as the ‘bird flu’ outbreak. Meanwhile, other stores are implementing restrictions on the quantity of eggs customers can purchase.

The South African Poultry Association (SAPA) has confirmed that a shortage of chicken and eggs as a result of avian flu could last until the end of October. SAPA general manager Izaak Breitenbach was quoted in the Farmers’ Weekly last week as saying that since the beginning of the year, more than five million commercial layer birds and about 2.5 million broilers had been culled. While the outbreak was concerning for the industry, he said, consumers could rest assured none of the infected chickens would reach the marketplace.

Chicken and eggs are considered to be the vital sources of protein, but did you know that there are plenty of other foods too that have the same amount of protein, and in some cases, even higher? Here are some of the best protein-containing foods for you to enjoy. Peanut butter. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska- Cereals and grains

Whole-grain bread, rice, and pasta have more protein. Brown rice with beans or bread with hummus or nut butter, can give you as much protein as a piece of meat. Lean beef Lean beef is a rich source of protein. Red meat can be a part of a healthy diet, but it is best to moderate your intake. Consuming high amounts of red meat has been linked to a higher risk of developing certain health conditions, including colorectal cancer.

Try cutting back on red meat and eating plant-based protein and fish more frequently. Eggplant offers a meaty texture and an earthy, savoury (umami) flavour. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch- Eggplant Eggplant offers a meaty texture and an earthy, savoury (umami) flavour. This versatile vegetable can be prepared in many ways, from grilling and baking to stir-frying and even stuffing (similar to a stuffed chicken breast).

Mushrooms It has become quite popular to use portobello mushrooms as a substitute for a burger, but mushrooms can do so much more. Chopped, sliced, or ground mushrooms provide a meaty texture and earthy, smoky flavour that works well in the place of meat. Chia seeds are easy to add to your diet. Picture: Pexels/Madison Inouye Chia seeds