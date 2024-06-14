Former Miss SA contestant throws her hat in the ring five years later

Trying something for the first time and not succeeding doesn’t mean you should give up. If anything, you need to go back to the drawing board, re-group and try again. Winning the coveted Miss South Africa title is a dream for many women and that is why the organisation allows them to re-enter after a failed attempt.

We have seen the likes of former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and reigning Miss SA Natasha Joubert win the title after entering the second time. Now, former Miss SA contestant Nompumelelo Maduna is back in the competition to try her luck again. The 28-year-old from Rockville, Soweto, who first entered the competition in 2019, said she was inspired by former Miss SA (2010), Bokang Montjane, to pursue her dream no matter how long it took. "Bokang Montjane gave us a talk as 2019 semi-finalists and left such an impression when she said: ‘Giving back is the best selfish act of kindness’. This resonated with me so much, and I converted it into action through community engagement.

“Now, being in the Top 30 means that I have an opportunity to write a new chapter that is championed by a deeper purpose - to empower young women of South Africa,” she said. “I think this time around, I really know who I am as a person. I want to show my authentic self, which includes being vulnerable. “I’ve dedicated the last five years to personal development, running charitable activations, pursuing my Master’s in Marketing at the University of Johannesburg, and working closely with young women to assist with access to higher education and career opportunities.”