Four health advantages of matcha tea, as confirmed by science

For many years, matcha tea’s health advantages have been a popular topic. The primary reason matcha is so well-liked in the fitness community, with even top athletes like Serena Williams, is because it contains antioxidants that are almost ten times as much as those in our own bodies. In health food stores and coffee shops, matcha is often consumed as matcha shots, lattes, teas and desserts.

According to Healthline, matcha also originates from the Camellia sinensis plant. It is, however, grown in a different way and has a special nutrient composition. The majority of the matcha plant’s growing phase is spent in shade by farmers. This absence of direct sunlight enhances the production of chlorophyll, raises the level of amino acids and gives the plant a deeper shade of green. Producers take out the stems and veins after the leaves are harvested, they then ground the leaves into a fine powder that is known as matcha. Matcha has more caffeine and antioxidants than normal green tea and contains the nutrients from the complete tea leaf.

Matcha has a flavour that is similar to a cup of coffee but it is more mellow and earthy. The bitterness is strong at first, but it lessens as it settles, leaving you with a smooth, sweet finish. In contrast to black or oolong teas, it lacks bitterness and has an earthy flavour and grassy scent. Numerous advantages of matcha and its components have been discovered through research, including the ability to protect the liver, support heart health and even help with weight loss.

According to Matcha Source tea specialists, matcha consumption may provide the following 4 health advantages: High antioxidant content Catechins, a group of plant chemicals found in tea that function as natural antioxidants, are abundant in matcha.

The dangerous free radicals that can destroy cells and lead to chronic disease are stabilised by antioxidants. In the shade, matcha is raised. The catechin level of the leaves is lower when they are collected than it is for other kinds of green tea. However, it creates three times as much when dissolved in water. According to a study, giving mice matcha supplementation decreased free radical damage and increased antioxidant activity.

Dietitians advise to include matcha in your diet to boost your intake of antioxidants, which may help prevent cell damage and reduce the risk of developing a number of chronic diseases. Might work to safeguard the liver The liver is essential for good health and is involved in processing nutrients, metabolising medications, and eliminating pollutants. According to research, matcha may help maintain the health of your liver.

According to Medical News Today, a 2015 assessment of 15 studies indicated that consuming green tea was linked to a lower risk of liver disease. Matcha may assist those with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by reducing liver enzymes, but it may also increase liver enzymes in those without NAFLD, according to some specialists in 2020. Since the majority of studies only look at the effects of green tea extract in animals, further research is required to examine the effects of matcha on the general population.

Improves mental function Several studies show that a number of matcha’s ingredients may improve brain health. In one National Centre for Biotechnology study, 23 participants’ performance on a series of tests meant to gauge brain performance, was examined. While the control group drank placebo tea or bars, some participants ingested matcha tea or a bar with 4 grammes of matcha.

When compared to those who took the placebo, individuals who consumed matcha demonstrated gains in attention, reaction time, and memory. Another tiny trial from the Cleveland Clinic found that giving older patients 2 grammes of green tea powder every day for two months, helped to improve their brain health. Caffeine content in matcha is higher than in green tea. Green tea typically has 11–25 milligrammes per gramme (mg/g), while matcha contains 19–44 mg/g, depending on the variety, brand, and processing.

According to research, matcha also contains a substance called L-theanine, which modifies the effects of caffeine, enhancing alertness and preventing the energy drop that can occur after consuming caffeine. Might protect against cancer Some of the ingredients in matcha have been related to the prevention of cancer in both laboratory and animal studies.

For instance, matcha contains significant amounts of EGCG, a catechin type that may have potent anti-cancer benefits. Although further study is required, several laboratory and animal studies have indicated it might help prevent some cancer forms. Even while matcha may have health benefits, it’s advised to just use it seldom. Everyday Health claims that matcha contains more caffeine than green tea. While a small amount of caffeine may be advantageous, too much can have negative consequences, such as raising the heart rate. Although they point out that this is unlikely when people consume green tea as food or drink, some scientists claim that a high intake of catechins can result in liver problems.

Your exposure to toxins like pesticides, chemicals, and even arsenic present in the soil where tea plants are cultivated may increase if you consume matcha. Adults can safely eat 338mg of catechin and EGCG daily, according to research. This is approximately 4g, or 2 level teaspoons, of matcha. The maximum allowable intake of matcha powder, however, may vary from person to person. Make sure to drink matcha sparingly if you want to be safe.