Four ways to show dogs love this International Dog Day

This Saturday, 26 August, marks a special day for all dog lovers. Every year on August 26, people throughout the world celebrate International Dog Day to honour all dogs, regardless of their breeds, ages, sizes, or shapes. It also serves as a call to action for those dogs who have yet to be adopted. It is a fitting and symbolic occasion to honour man's greatest friend and to keep in mind that every dog in the world ought to be provided with a better life, one that is filled with happiness, love, protection, care, and respect.

Studies have shown that pets, especially dogs and cats, can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, ease loneliness, encourage exercise and playfulness, and even improve your cardiovascular health. In short, they are good for our well-being. Below are some ideas on how to show a man’s best friend some love

Did you know that microgreens are not only good for you but also for your pups? The tiny greens are packed with nutrients and can be easily mixed into their food. According to Rick Hein, Managing Director of MicroThumbs, incorporating microgreens into your pet’s diet can support not only their health but it leave them with a silky soft coat. “Your dogs can benefit from the extra dose of fibre, calcium and vitamin K in Broccoli greens, while greens in the Brassica family have vitamins E and K, as well as iron, potassium and magnesium.“

Celebrate International Dog Day with these fun ideas to show your furry friend some love: Go on a doggy staycation: If you can't go on a vacation, why not take your dog on a staycation? Many places now welcome dogs, and Radisson RED hotels at V&A Waterfront and Johannesburg are especially excited to host your furry sidekicks.

They provide dog beds, tasty treats, and even recommendations for local dog parks and pet-friendly restaurants. Your dog will feel right at home! Find a home for the whole family: Pet parents want their dogs to have the best quality of life. Market researcher Euromonitor International reported that South Africa has around 9.1 million pet dogs.

A growing trend of pet parents who view their pets as children means many people buying a new home are looking for a property that will not merely accommodate their beloved furry friends but enhance their quality of life. Learn about African wild dogs: If you love dogs, you'll be fascinated by the endangered African wild dogs. There are only a few populations left, and one of them can be found in the Kruger National Park.