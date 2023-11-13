Fresh Prince of Zubair releases trend-setting collection in innovative partnership

South African artist Zubair Mahomed, also known as The Fresh Prince of Zubair, has partnered with Ozow, the fin-tech company formerly known as i-Pay, for an exciting collaboration. The official launch took place in Cape Town on Saturday and it delivered a unique experience that combined art, innovation and technology.

The gathering at the Wonderland Film Studios also celebrated Mahomed's unique talent and introduced Ozow's new application, Ozow.ME, an advanced e-commerce platform. The collaboration between The Fresh Prince of Zubair and the fin-tech company also allowed for creative experimentation with the Ozow logo, resulting in a limited edition T-shirt collection as well as sneakers and captivating paintings. This was right up Mahomed’s alley as the Cape Town creative also specialises in customising leather coats, digital illustrations, and paintings. His unique style and innovative approach caught the attention of Ozow, which led to this creative partnership.

Mahomed explained that his work draws inspiration from everyday life and observations, particularly in the fashion and lifestyle industry. He added that his goals are to work with top worldwide brands and to create groundbreaking and award-winning art. In an interview with “Independent Media Lifestyle”, the artist said that he was grateful for the opportunity to work with the fin-tech company. He also acknowledged the hard work required to align the brands and explore untapped markets in South Africa. “It's been a lot of hard work obviously, I think it’s always the ideas that are the hardest part, trial and error, Mahomed said. He explained that for his project with Ozow, he was given the freedom to create as an artist.

“The project wasn’t stifling whereby as an artist your creative spirit is pointed in different directions, I had the freedom to express myself,” he said. The Fresh Prince of Zubair added that its difficult to choose which of his work is his favourite. “I don’t want to choose because when you’re like working on a piece, you build a personal attachment.” “This is because you’re working on it for so long, and I can’t say there’s a favourite piece because they all go together, like memories in my head, stuff that I like.”

The launch was attended by the likes of communication specialist Sean Newman. The event was also aimed at uplifting emerging artists and to provide a platform to showcase their work. Mahomed said that this aligned with his brand. Nike Air Force x Fresh Prince of Zubair. Supplied image. Those at the launch event praised Mahomed's artwork, with one stand-out piece being a painting of the beloved Woolworths bag, a symbol of both convenience and environmental concerns. Moeletsi Molemela said that this was one of his favourite pieces.

“I love a Woollies bag but I hate it as well because it does so much for the environment but I always forget it and I have to buy another one all the time.” Moeletsi Molemela, who was at the launch, said one of his favourite pieces of the exhibition was the painting of the infamous woollies bag South Africa has come to love. Supplied image. Another notable artwork featured Mickey Mouse, representing the origins of animation and the beginnings of digital design. This was the favourite piece of another art enthusiast who said, “I love animation and this (Mickey Mouse) represents how it began and where the industry I love started.”

Bruce Kutinyu x Mike Tyson painting Meanwhile, fellow exhibition attendee Bruce Kutinyu expressed his love for the Mike Tyson painting, explaining that his admiration for the artwork was because “Tyson was the god of the ring.” Sophia Petousis who was also at the Cape Town exhibition, added that she hoped it could be made available across South Africa. “I love everything about the collection and the collaboration but I wish it could run in other parts of the country as well like Joburg,” she said. “I feel like it’s too small of an experience for just one night”