Fun facts about the human body, you probably didn't know!

1. The VAGlNA is 10 times cleaner than the MOUTH. No matter how often you brush, the mouth is still the dirtiest part of the body. 2. Babies have 94 more bones than adults. 3. You have a tail before you're born.

4. Your brain eats itself when you're sleepy. 5. You are about 1 cm taller in the morning when you first get up than when you go to bed. 6. You can't tickle yourself.

7. You can't breathe and swallow at the same time. 8. Your small intestine is taller than you and measures about 23 feet. 9. If you have heard about the term ‘pregnancy brain,’ know that it is completely real and not something that’s made up where a woman’s brain shrinks slightly.

10. In a lifetime, a human produces 25 000 quarts of saliva, which is enough to fill almost two swimming pools. 11. A man produces more than 500 billion sperm cells in his entire lifetime. 12. The heart pumps about 2 500 gallons of blood every day.

13. The brain weighs about 3 pounds whereas men tend to have a larger brain than women. However, the weight of the brain doesn’t imply intelligence. 14. There are 26 bones in your foot. 15. Twins smell the same:

- Even if identical twins don’t share matching outfits, they still share a scent. - Researchers discovered that twins smell 10 times more similar compared to non-related pairs. - Dogs probably can’t tell twins apart either.

16. The Brain can survive after death for longer than you think. 17. The human body has a natural painkiller called endorphins that can be released during exercise or other activities. 18. You lose about 50 to 100 hairs per day.

20. Your brain sends about 100 billion signals per second. 21. Your small intestine is about 23 feet long. 22. Your large intestine is about 5 feet long.

23. Your bones are stronger than concrete. 24. Your heart beats about 100 000 times per day. 25. Your eyes can see about 10 million different colours.

26. Your hair grows about ½ inch per month. 27. Your fingernails grow about ¼ inch per month. 28. Your eyelashes grow about 1/16 inch per month.

29. Your stomach can hold about 1 quart of food. 30. Oxygen is not overrated 🌚😂. 31. You have about 60 000 taste buds on your tongue.

32. Your skin is the largest organ in your body. 33. Your brain uses about 20% of the oxygen you breathe in. 34. Your hair and nails grow faster when you're pregnant.

35. Earwax is actually a type of sweat. It's produced by glands in your ear canal to help protect your ears from dirt and bacteria. 36. Your eyes blink about 20 times per minute. That's over 10 000 times per day! 37. Your ears never stop growing. They grow about 1 millimetre per year.