Gabby Sidibe and husband welcome twins

American actress Gabby Sidibe and her husband Brandon Frankel are now officially parents. The “Precious” star recently gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, and fans are happy for her.

Taking to Instagram, Sidibe expressed how she and her husband were so grateful for the baby shower their friends had organised. “Late because I lack focus, but weeks ago, my friends @janeikajames @jasheikajames @ayeprahl_badu and @kperryjr threw @brandontour and I the perfect baby shower! “It was perfect because it was so intimate and private, and I didn’t have to lift a finger because it was mostly a surprise!

"Brandon and I appreciate the love for our little family, especially because we are so bad at throwing parties and being celebrated, but we need to work on that because we have two lil [little] lives that deserve celebration, so we'll get it together by their 1st birthday! Maybe their 2nd birthday. 5th birthday for sure! "Either way, I know my village will jump me and whoop my ass if I try to slide by without giving these babies a proper party, and I love that for them! And me! We are so lucky to have friends like them," she wrote. Sidibe and Frankel, who tied the knot in 2021 after meeting on a dating app, have been inseparable, and to show how excited he is to be a father, Frankel has already added "twin dad" to his Instagram bio.

He is also a proud husband who shows off his wife every chance he gets. “Forever my queen. I love this photo – I celebrate you every day. My love. My best friend. My babies’ Mama. My world. I love you the mostest. You’re my happy ending and my forever after,” he wrote on Instagram. Fans congratulated them on the safe delivery of their babies.