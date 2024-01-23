Gavin Rajah announced as the lead designer for the 2024 World Sports Betting Cape Town Met

South African veteran fashion designer Gavin Rajah leads the pack as one of the star designers to deliver a spectacular showcase at the upcoming 2024 World Sports Betting Cape Town Met. On Saturday, January 27, the cream of the crop of the South African fashion industry will gather at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth to experience the horse racing event casually known as the Cape Town Met.

We all know that horse racing events are not just about watching the sport but also about the high-end fashion. Fashionistas use this opportunity to socialise in their most exquisite garments. This year, guests will also be treated to a spectacular fashion show featuring some of Mzansi’s finest designers, including Thula Sindi, Gavin Rajah, Stephen van Eeden, Ezokhetho, Ephymol, Imprint, Craig Port and Sipho Mbuto.

These designers will showcase haute couture under the theme “Cape Splendour” – a fusion of glamour, grace, and glory that pays tribute to the resplendence of the fairest Cape. Rajah, a Cape Town designer, is excited to reveal what he has been working on as he pays tribute to the city. Gavin Rajah designs. Picture: Supplied “We are looking at the culture of Cape Town as the fashion capital of South Africa, and the fashion will be a showcase of that title,” said Rajah.

“The Met has led the pack in terms of what fashion is. It has always been about refined craftsmanship. It also has a historical precedent for supporting fashion in the country and is an event that has developed fashion and young fashion designers.” The fashion shows will not be the traditional runway of guests sitting in one position while the models strut their stuff. They will occur in various locations around Hollywoodbets Kenilworth, ensuring every ticket holder sees what the designers have prepared for them.