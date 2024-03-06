Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul-Razak embarks on global journey after failing to break Guinness World Records due to rule violation

Guinness World Records (GWR) has turned down Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul-Razak’s attempt to break the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. Abdul-Razak attempted to cook non-stop for more than 227 hours in January 2024 but failed because she did not follow the regulations for rest breaks.

The co-ordinator, Kafui Dey, recently announced the failed attempt on Instagram. The attempt had received broad endorsements from Ghana’s military, politicians and celebrities. The statement read: “Despite encountering a setback in her Guinness World Records attempt for the Longest Cooking Marathon (individual), Chef Faila, proudly supported by headline sponsors Electroland Ghana, Promo tomato paste, and Verna mineral water, along with a host of esteemed partners, remain resolute in her culinary pursuits. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kafui Dey (@kafuidey) “The attempt, which captivated audiences worldwide, unfortunately, fell short of meeting the stringent guidelines set by Guinness World Records.

“A statement from the records management team cited a violation of the rest break rules, resulting in an unsuccessful attempt.” Regardless of the setback, GWR commended her and encouraged her to pursue future record attempts. Abdul-Razak’s longest cooking marathon started on January 1 and ended on January 10 at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

The chef thanked her supporters, saying that their "backing has been instrumental throughout this journey". “While the outcome may not be what we anticipated, I am deeply thankful for the unwavering support from our sponsors and partners, as well as the encouragement from our fans. Your backing has been instrumental throughout this journey,” she said. Last June, Nigerian chef Hilda Baci was crowned world cooking marathon record holder by the GWR. Baci’s reign was short-lived, however, with Irish chef Alan Fisher outdoing her by more than 24 hours.

Abdul-Razak has also announced on Facebook that she will be leaving for Qatar on March 9, to represent Ghana in an International Horticultural Expo in Doha. The chef will be collaborating with a resident caterer to showcase the rich flavours and cultural diversity of Ghana through its traditional dishes. She will also present Ghanaian delicacies and authentic Ghanaian drinks like millet drink, cocoa drink and sobolo to international patrons at the event.