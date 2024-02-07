Gifts that are a no-no for your partner this Valentine’s Day

The countdown to Valentine’s Day has begun and most people have started with the preparations. Some have made reservations at their favourite eateries and contacted their trusted florist to deliver a bouquet for their significant other. Of course, February 14 is when most people gift their partners as a token of appreciation. If you have not yet gotten a present for your partner, these are the gifts you should avoid.

Toiletries A nice designer perfume accompanied by another gift would do. But if you were planning on getting your partner a lotion or a bath set, abort the mission. Think outside the box. A mug

Leave mugs for high school kids. If you want to buy homeware at least let it be a set of Carrol Boyes plates or Le Creuset pots, not a cheap mug that can be used to scoop rice. A single rose It’s either you go for a full bouquet or don’t buy flowers at all. A rose alone is too plain.

Teddy bear It’s hot for teddy bears. Buy that for your toddler instead, not for a grown-up. Money

Money alone is not enough. It makes you look lazy. Plan a weekend away or a dinner date, but giving someone money as a gift is not creative. Alcohol You can get a bottle of wine or champagne to celebrate, but don’t label it as a gift because it’s not.