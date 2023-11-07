Global study reveals only 20% of people have high vitality levels, indicating mental health decline

Only one in five people worldwide have a high level of vitality, according to the Cigna Healthcare Vitality Study 2023. The study, which surveyed more than 10 800 respondents across 12 markets, identified mental health as a crucial factor in determining vitality.

Vitality is a feeling of aliveness, in the physical and mental senses. The word “vita” comes from the word “life”. This vitality, in the physical sense, is the state of being capable, vibrant and healthy. Psychologically, being alive gives one the impression that their activities are significant and intentional. The study found that stress and burnout were significant contributors to low vitality. Those with low vitality reported higher levels of stress, with nine out of 10 experiencing it compared to seven out of 10 for those with high vitality.

Although stress levels have slightly decreased since the peak of the pandemic, they remain high, affecting eight out of 10 individuals. Burnout also remains a prevalent issue, with 94% of respondents reporting at least one symptom over the past year. The global cost-of-living crisis is a major driver of stress, with nearly half of the survey respondents citing it as a key source of their stress. Uncertainty about the future is closely followed as another significant stressor. Jason Sadler, the president of International Health at Cigna Healthcare, highlighted how the worsening well-being crisis was impacting people worldwide.

Sadler said there was a need to consider various factors when measuring well-being, including external stressors, intellectual and emotional stimulation, social connections, financial and physical security, and overall health. The Vitality Study, which has been conducted for more than nine years, provides insights into the interconnectedness of social, occupational, financial, intellectual, physical, spiritual, emotional and environmental factors in shaping our concept of health. The study also identified top indicators of vitality, including the value placed on learning new things, feeling safe and well in certain places, prioritising physical health, building connections with others, managing emotions successfully and looking forward to each new day.

Sadler said it was important that employers address the vitality gap in the workplace, as work played a central role in people’s overall well-being. Dr Stella George, the chief medical officer at Cigna Healthcare, said employers had a responsibility to create environments that supported individuals in thriving physically, mentally, socially and environmentally. The Cigna Healthcare Vitality Study surveyed respondents in the US, the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, Singapore and Hong Kong SAR.