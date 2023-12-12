Grade R student’s viral TikTok ‘Danasoli’ video has been turned into a retail success story

TikTok is known for creating opportunities for many people across the globe. One such person is a Grade R pupil, Nhlalonhle Mazubane. Mazubane went viral in November 2022 after she told her teacher in a 30-second TikTok video that she could draw a “danasoli” (dinosaur).

In an interview with e-News, Mthembu said he had bigger plans for the brand. He wanted it to be recognised as a South African clothing brand, so he partnered with Edgars. And, of course, Mazubane benefits from it. “I don’t want to be seen as exploiting anything or anyone. I wanted to do this the right way. The partnership makes perfect sense because having the brand in the Edgars stores will allow me to take it to a much bigger market. “At the same time, I know that I am doing things the right way and in Mazubane’s best interests,” Mthembu said.