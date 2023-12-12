Grade R student’s viral TikTok ‘Danasoli’ video has been turned into a retail success story

TikTok is known for creating opportunities for many people across the globe. One such person is a Grade R pupil, Nhlalonhle Mazubane.
Mazubane went viral in November 2022 after she told her teacher in a 30-second TikTok video that she could draw a “danasoli” (dinosaur).
Themba Mthembu, a Johannesburg businessman, saw the potential in Mazubane’s viral moment.
He first went to Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal to meet Mazubane, her father and grandmother, her teacher and videographer, Nonhlanhla Dube.
He wanted to get permission from them to convert Mazubane’s famous drawing into a clothing brand. When the family agreed, he started printing T-shirts with the drawing and sold them online.
In an interview with e-News, Mthembu said he had bigger plans for the brand. He wanted it to be recognised as a South African clothing brand, so he partnered with Edgars. And, of course, Mazubane benefits from it.
“I don’t want to be seen as exploiting anything or anyone. I wanted to do this the right way. The partnership makes perfect sense because having the brand in the Edgars stores will allow me to take it to a much bigger market.
“At the same time, I know that I am doing things the right way and in Mazubane’s best interests,” Mthembu said.
As such, Mazubane will receive all the royalties arising from the use of the brand, which undoubtedly will change her life since her mother died three years ago.
Some of the proceeds from the T-shirts will be used to improve the Mveloyamaswazi Primary School, which is attended by Mazubane.