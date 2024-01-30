Gundam partners with global fashion franchise on a new collection

Fashion is everywhere, even in fiction, because for characters to be in their element, they must look the part. Global fashion brand Levi’s has partnered with a Japanese military fiction media franchise, Gundam. Both brands have created a futuristic collection called the Levi’s x Gundam Seed.

Taking centre stage in the Levi’s® x Gundam Seed are the ‘93 501 jeans and the matching relaxed trucker. Made from indigo denim with a light stonewash finish, the jeans and jacket both feature patterned prints of the Strike Gundam, a blue jacron backpatch, and a co-branded patch. The futuristic collection called the Levi’s x Gundam Seed. Meanwhile, the Levi’s x Gundam Seed technical anorak, boxy and slightly cropped, comes with silver piping, oversized utility chest pockets, straps to tie back and a large GAT-X105 Strike Gundam graphic on the back.

It can paired with the cargo pant, which also features matching piping and co-branded Gundam patches on the cargo and back pockets. The collection also includes a range of T-shirts, from the boxy Tee, offered in both starbright white and destruction black, with Gundam graphics (Strike Gundam and GAT-X105 Strike Gundam, respectively) and a woven jacquard co-branded patch. The light grey rugby comes with a cotton twill black collar, an oversized Strike Gundam print and a jacquard jock tag.