H&M chief exec quits after 26 years with the company

H&M chief executive Helena Helmersson has resigned following low profits in the business. According to the Financial Times, the Swedish fashion group has been failing to increase its profits for over a decade.

This is due to the high competition in fast fashion. Its competitors – Zara, owned by Inditex; and Shein, owned by Chinese entrepreneur Chris Xu – are thriving while it sinks. Helmersson will be replaced by Daniel Ervér, who has been with the company for 18 years. “The H&M group is in a strong position, with a positive profitability trend and good conditions to make further improvements in 2024.

“Ervér is a competent, experienced and respected leader and has the qualities needed to continue to develop the H&M group,” Karl-Johan Persson, H&M’s chair and a former chief executive told the Financial Times. Helmersson’s departure was influenced by several factors, including the loss the business suffered during Covid-19. “A lot of unexpected things have happened. I feel it’s the right step to take. There has been a lot of hard work to get the company to a better place when it comes to profitability, cash flow and sustainability.