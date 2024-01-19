Hair mistakes you shouldn’t make in 2024

When it comes to hair, most people make many mistakes trying to make it as perfect as possible. In the process, some people end up even damaging their hair.
if you want healthy hair in 2024, avoid these common blunders:
Length is not equal to health
Many people think that having long hair automatically means their hair is healthy, which is not the case.
Healthy hair is usually voluminous, doesn’t break easily, is well nourished and doesn’t have dandruff.
Avoid the overuse of chemicals
Avoid the overuse of chemicals like dye and bleach. This goes for people who have hair that has been relaxed and those with natural hair. Bleach tends to thin the hair, making it prone to breakage.
Certain dyes can irritate the skin, so make sure you are not allergic to the product before attempting to dye your hair.
Overheating
Do not overheat your hair with blow dryers and flat irons. It may break your hair strands. Also, always apply a heat-protecting spray before blow-drying or flat ironing your hair.
Overstyling
Protective styles are great for growing your hair and keeping it in tact but overdoing them can cause more harm than good. While styles like braids can last up to three months, it’s best to keep them for a month to allow your scalp and hair to breathe.
Trimming ends
Don’t think of a trim as shortening your hair. rather, think of it as getting rid of damaged hair. Keeping split ends instead of giving them the chop interferes with the overall growth of your hair.