Hair mistakes you shouldn’t make in 2024

When it comes to hair, most people make many mistakes trying to make it as perfect as possible. In the process, some people end up even damaging their hair. if you want healthy hair in 2024, avoid these common blunders:

Length is not equal to health Many people think that having long hair automatically means their hair is healthy, which is not the case. Healthy hair is usually voluminous, doesn’t break easily, is well nourished and doesn’t have dandruff.

Avoid the overuse of chemicals Avoid the overuse of chemicals like dye and bleach. This goes for people who have hair that has been relaxed and those with natural hair. Bleach tends to thin the hair, making it prone to breakage. Certain dyes can irritate the skin, so make sure you are not allergic to the product before attempting to dye your hair.

Overheating Do not overheat your hair with blow dryers and flat irons. It may break your hair strands. Also, always apply a heat-protecting spray before blow-drying or flat ironing your hair. Overstyling