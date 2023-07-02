Have morning fatigue? Try these 5 foods that will energise your day

If you plan it right, what you eat can help keep you healthy and energised all day long. You can ramp up your energy levels by adding certain (delicious) foods to your plate every day. But what is the best food for energy?

The list we give here focuses on foods that provide more stable energy throughout the day. Eggs pack a lot of health benefits. Picture: Pexels Eggs Eggs are a super food. This means that they pack a lot of health benefits. One of the many benefits of eggs is that they are a good source of energy. To begin with, eggs are loaded with protein, which provides a steady source of energy.

One of the amino acids present in eggs is leucine, which stimulates energy production by breaking down fat to produce energy. Additionally, eggs are rich in vitamin B, which helps in breaking down food for energy. Top your yoghurt with fresh berries. Picture: Nuruddin Bharmal Yoghurt The carbs in yoghurt are mainly in the form of simple sugars, such as lactose and galactose. When broken down, these sugars can provide ready-to-use energy. Greek yoghurt is an especially good choice.

Top with fresh berries and a drizzle of local honey or maple syrup. Drinking water is essential for the optimal functioning of the body. Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios Water Drinking water is essential for the optimal functioning of the body. Although water does not provide energy in the form of calories, it helps facilitate the energetic processes in the body, which is an energy boost in itself.

Sip on water throughout the day, and try to swap out sodas, coffee, and other drinks for a glass of water. This simple change can make a big difference, and you will feel better before you know it. Prized for their superior energy-giving properties, these tiny seeds provide stable energy thanks to their protein, healthy fats, and fibre. Picture: Pexels/Madison Inouye Chia seeds Prized for their superior energy-giving properties, these tiny seeds provide stable energy thanks to their protein, healthy fats, and fibre. A simple ‘do it yourself’ energy drink can be made by adding a sprinkling of chia seeds to water and leaving it in the fridge until the seeds have fully swollen (around thirty minutes).

This superfood is high in iron and potassium, vitamins A and C, fibre, and phytonutrients that will keep your energy levels high. Picture: Pexels/Rodolfo Quirós Spinach Eat it raw or cook it up during your meal preparation session at the start of the week. This superfood is high in iron and potassium, vitamins A and C, fibre, and phytonutrients that will keep your energy levels high. Add a few handfuls into a blender with some fresh apple slices and ice for a quick greens-packed smoothie.