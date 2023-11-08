Health experts warn of ‘diabesity’ epidemic as obesity and Type 2 diabetes merge

Health experts are warning that “diabesity”, the combination of obesity and Type 2 diabetes, could become the biggest epidemic in human history. The number of obese people worldwide has tripled in the past 50 years, with over 650 million people now considered obese. There are 422 million people living with diabetes and the condition is responsible for 1.5 million deaths each year.

The growing burden of diabesity and limited health-care resources highlight the need to prioritise actionable goals for prevention and management. Fadhl Solomon, CVS product manager for Pharma Dynamics, explains that obesity and Type 2 diabetes have a bidirectional relationship, meaning that each can contribute to the development and worsening of the other. Here's how it works:

Obesity leading to Type 2 diabetes: Obesity is defined as an excessive accumulation of fat, particularly around the abdomen. This excess fat can lead to insulin resistance, where the body's cells don't respond effectively to insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar. Over time, the beta cells in the pancreas, which produce insulin, may become overworked and stressed.

Eventually, they may not be able to produce enough insulin to maintain normal blood sugar levels. This combination of insulin resistance and insufficient insulin production leads to elevated blood sugar levels and can result in the development of Type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes leading to obesity:

Uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes is associated with high blood sugar levels, which can increase appetite and thirst. People with diabetes may consume more calories, leading to weight gain and obesity. Certain medications used to manage diabetes, such as insulin, can cause weight gain, further contributing to obesity. Uncontrolled diabetes can cause symptoms such as fatigue, which may decrease physical activity levels. Inactivity can lead to weight gain and obesity.

Solomon says not all obese people will develop Type 2 diabetes, and not all those with Type 2 diabetes are obese. However, obesity is a significant risk factor for developing Type 2 diabetes. Making lifestyle changes, such as adopting a healthier diet and increasing physical activity, can help improve insulin sensitivity and manage blood sugar levels. Early detection and intervention are crucial in preventing and managing diabetes. Solomon warns that without treatment, diabetics may become progressively ill and debilitated.

Regular screenings can detect the condition before it worsens, allowing for early intervention. Different types of diabetes require different management approaches, and screenings help health-care providers determine the type and severity of diabetes in a patient. “Screenings typically involve simple blood tests to measure blood glucose (sugar) levels and can be done at most pharmacy clinics. The frequency of screenings should be discussed with a health-care provider, and it may vary depending on individual risk factors and age.