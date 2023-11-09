Healthy eating tips for a guilt-free Diwali

The countdown to Diwali has begun and preparations are in full swing to celebrate the festival with much enthusiasm. During the festival, the delicious sweets and dishes are mouth-watering and lip-smacking and simply leave many wanting more.

However, oily sweet foods can lead to health issues like bloating and constipation and, in the end, most people end up gaining some extra kilos. Giving health a priority this year, below we share some pointers on how one can enjoy the festival of lights, keep their taste buds happy, and also not compromise on health. The countdown to Diwali has begun. Picture: Pexels/Yan Krukau Plan lunch and dinner smartly

Often the lunches or even the dinners during Diwali are with family and friends. Some of the dishes served could be loaded with calories. At such times, make it a point to start your meals with a good portion of salad, followed by a protein portion like dhals with roti or rice. Always wrap up the meals with a glass of buttermilk which will be a source of probiotics. Replace sugar with natural flavouring agents

Sugar can be replaced with natural flavouring agents such as cinnamon, nutmeg, dry fruits like dates, raisins and fresh fruits. Priority is key Prioritise between a fried savoury snack and a sweet delicacy at a time. Avoid indulging in both at the same time. Also if possible opt for roasted or baked savoury snacks instead of deep-fried ones.

The countdown to Diwali has begun. Picture: Pexels/Yan Krukau Avoid overeating It is that time of the year when your day is all about eating - no matter what you binge on, whether it is sweets or greasy food. But if you seriously want to resist overeating, stick to it and guide your brain and heart accordingly. If you want to eat less, stay hydrated. It will help you eat less. Drink a whole glass of water before eating.