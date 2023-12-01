Helping HIV-positive moms thrive: Pregnancy, prep and breastfeeding support on World AIDS Day

Every year on December 1, World AIDS Day reminds us of the global effort to combat HIV/AIDS and support those affected by it. Women, in particular, face unique challenges when it comes to HIV, including gynaecological issues, mother-to-child transmission, elevated risk of cervical cancer, and potential complications from medication.

Wellness expert shares educational insights vital to improve health outcomes for HIV-positive mothers, offering guidance and support during pregnancy and beyond. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 1.3 million women and girls living with HIV become pregnant each year. In the absence of intervention, the rate of transmission of HIV from a mother living with HIV to her child during pregnancy, labour, delivery, or breastfeeding ranges from 15% to 45%.

As such, identification of HIV infection should be immediately followed by an offer of linkage to lifelong treatment and care, including support to remain in care and virally suppressed, and an offer of partner services. According to Lizeth Kruger, Dis-Chem & Dis-Chem Baby City’s National Clinic Executive, women are at the critical intersection of HIV, pregnancy, and breastfeeding, therefore access to reliable information in supporting pregnant mothers living with HIV and ensuring safe breastfeeding practices is vital. In South Africa, healthcare providers play a crucial role in supporting HIV-positive mothers during and after pregnancy to ensure the health and well-being of both the mother and her child.

These healthcare providers can offer a range of services and resources to support HIV-positive mothers throughout the perinatal period, contributing to successful pregnancy outcomes and the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. “Exploring medical advancements, support systems, and knowledge have made it possible for expectant mothers living with HIV to lead healthier lives and protect their babies. “By increasing awareness and continuing to improve healthcare and support services, we can further reduce the impact of HIV/AIDS on mothers and children, bringing us one step closer to an HIV-free generation,” said Kruger.

She provided important information to assist in improving health outcomes for HIV positive mothers: Pregnancy and HIV: Protecting Mother and Child Significant progress has been made in supporting pregnant mothers living with HIV. Antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) have been a game-changer in preventing mother-to-child transmission.

These medications not only protect the mother's health but also greatly reduce the risk of passing the virus to their babies during pregnancy and childbirth. ARVs and PrEP Medication during Pregnancy: Ensuring Safety Pregnant women with HIV often worry about whether they can continue taking ARVs. The answer is a resounding yes. Stopping ARV treatment during pregnancy can be more harmful than beneficial.

Medical professionals can work closely with expectant mothers to adjust their treatment plans, ensuring the health of both the mother and the baby. Additionally, PrEP medication, which prevents HIV infection in HIV-negative individuals, can be safely taken during pregnancy. Breastfeeding and HIV: New Possibilities

In the past, breastfeeding posed a transmission risk for mothers living with HIV. However, with advancements in medication management and precautions, safe breastfeeding is now possible. For HIV-positive mothers who wish to breastfeed, it is crucial to follow specific guidelines to minimise the risk of transmission to their infants. This typically involves taking antiretroviral medication, exclusive breastfeeding, and regular consultations with healthcare providers for monitoring and support.