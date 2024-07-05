Here’s what to eat and drink when you have the flu

Being sick with the flu is no fun. But if you keep your body well-fed, it can help your body recover from illness. So, what are the best foods for the flu? It is about introducing healthy vitamins and minerals into your body to keep your immune system strong as it fights the flu.

So, grab a pen and paper and make that grocery list. When you are feeling sick, water can be one of the most helpful drinks to sip. Picture: Pexels Water When you are feeling sick, water can be one of the most helpful drinks to sip. Staying hydrated can help loosen trapped mucus.

Try drinking at least the recommended eight glasses of water a day to keep yourself fully hydrated since we tend to lose more fluids when we are sick. Bone broth If you do not keep your own, you can easily pick up some pre-made broth at the store. Because bone broth extracts gelatin, it adds an extra level of protein.

Plus, it has other minerals like magnesium, which can help you sleep – a must for getting better sooner. Drink it straight or use it as a base for your favourite homemade soups. Since you may not feel up to making and eating a salad while you recover from the flu, try a glass of low-sodium vegetable juice instead. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Vegetable juice Since you may not feel up to making and eating a salad while you recover from the flu, try a glass of low-sodium vegetable juice instead.

You will load up on antioxidants that boost the immune system, your body's defence against germs. Do you crave a sweet taste? Go with 100% fruit juice. Chicken soup Yes, it is good for the soul and the immune system. According to research, chicken soup does help the body’s immune system fight the early stages of the flu, but it is unclear whether it is the chicken, the broth, or a combo of ingredients that gives the chicken soup its power.

Research reveals that the soup acts as an anti-inflammatory and speeds up the movement of mucus through the nose, relieving congestion. Another great way to stay hydrated when you are sick is by sipping a mug of green tea. Picture: Pexels/Chuck Green tea Another great way to stay hydrated when you are sick is by sipping a mug of green tea. It is full of antioxidants and contains catechin, which can help improve the immune system.

Not a fan of the bitterness? Add a spoonful of honey, which, as you know, is another good food to incorporate when you are feeling under the weather. Garlic People have used garlic to ward off illnesses, fight infections, and treat wounds for ages. Some research lends credibility to garlic's immune-supporting capabilities, such as containing fructans like bananas.