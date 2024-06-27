High-protein snacks that keep you feeling fuller for longer

SNACKING gets a bad rap, but it can be a smart way to stave off hunger and get in some more nutrients between meals. Got an extra-long break until your next meal? Reach for something with a little more staying power, like these satisfying high-protein snacks. Why is protein important for a snack?

Protein is a big focus for people on a diet and people looking to eat healthier because when you include it in a meal or snack, it helps you feel satiated. Satiety is a key reason consumers are considering protein when they buy a snack. Protein snacks help consumers feel fuller for longer, which not only makes for a satisfying snack, but also helps curb hunger to support a healthy weight. Here are some protein-loaded snacks that are healthy and portable, so you can enjoy them, even when you are on the go.

Eggs are one of the most versatile sources of protein. Picture: Pexels/Anete Lusina Egg, cheese and veggie muffins Eggs are one of the most versatile sources of protein. They can be added to baked goods to boost their protein content and can also be enjoyed in traditional egg dishes like omelettes and frittatas. For an easy egg-based snack option, try making egg muffins. Studies show that eating eggs for breakfast may help reduce calorie intake later in the day, which can help encourage weight loss. In addition to filling protein, eggs are high in healthy fats and vitamins and minerals such as choline, B12, and selenium.

Trail mix Trail mix is a combination of dried fruit and nuts and also sometimes includes chocolate and grains. It is a good source of protein. You can increase the amount of protein in a trail mix by using almonds or pistachios, which are slightly higher in protein than other types of nuts, such as walnuts or cashews. The dried fruit and nuts in a trail mix make it very high in calories, so it is important to not eat too much at a time. A handful is a reasonable serving.

Chickpeas are an excellent high-protein snack due to their significant protein content. Picture: Pexels/Msaimakin Roasted chickpeas Renowned for being used to make hummus, chickpeas are an excellent high-protein snack due to their significant protein content, which helps promote a feeling of fullness. If you have a can nearby and feel that making hummus will take too long for your relentless cravings, you can roast some chickpeas ahead of time and keep them on hand for a quick high-protein snack.

They also offer a satisfying crunch, making them an enjoyable snack option. The addition of fibre available in chickpeas will improve the satiety factor of this snack as well. Turkey and lettuce wrap Wrap savoury turkey in crisp lettuce and add a teaspoon of hummus or spicy brown mustard for a low-carb snack with an extra kick. Turkey is a good source of protein and is very filling.

Greek yoghurt has become a supermarket staple. Picture: Pexels/Jenna Hamra Greek yoghurt Greek yoghurt has become a supermarket staple. Strained to remove the whey, Greek yoghurt is thicker and creamier than regular yoghurt, making it a satisfying snack option. Enjoy plain Greek yoghurt as a base for fresh fruit, cereal or nuts. Steamed edamame

One of the best nutritional advantages of edamame, also known as soybeans (and other soy products, like tofu), is that they are complete proteins. This means they contain all nine essential amino acids, a rarity among plant foods. You can buy frozen edamame either shelled or in their pods for a super-quick and easy snack. Microwave to steam them or drop them in gently boiling water for a few minutes – then drain, sprinkle with sea salt and enjoy. Tuna salad

Like salmon, tuna is a concentrated source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Canned tuna is an affordable, shelf-stable protein option that can be stored in your pantry for a long time, so it is safe to stock up when there is a sale. Make a creamy tuna salad using fresh herbs, mayo and Greek yoghurt, and serve it with crackers or sliced vegetables for a high-protein, low-calorie snack. Cottage cheese has always been a sleeper hit as a stellar high-protein snack. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabwoska Cottage cheese

Thank goodness cottage cheese is cool again. Regardless of its reputation, cottage cheese has always been a sleeper hit as a stellar high-protein snack. Now we are celebrating it for its protein, probiotics, and versatility. Process cottage cheese in a blender or food processor with some bagel seasoning or dry ranch dressing powder for a creamy and flavourful dip for vegetables. Or top it with savoury ingredients (cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, a drizzle of balsamic glaze) or sweet extras (fresh cherries and granola or your favourite nut or seed) to make a quick bowl or parfait.