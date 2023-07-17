Hilarious TikTok trends: What unserious generational curses are you breaking as black people?

Get ready to laugh out loud as TikTok takes us on a hilarious journey of unserious generational curses and relatable black people quirks. Let’s face it, there’s just something about TikTok that brings out the hilarity in everyone. It transcends geographical boundaries and taps into a cosmic intersection of shared experiences.

A TikTok post by Taylor Drayton, as shared by the funny reaction queen Christal Luster, has struck a chord with many of us. Drayton’s original post said: “What ‘unserious’ generational curse are you breaking?” He said he threw away “stained Tupperware, and we open one box of cereal at a time”. @moondanz8 #unseriousgenerationalcurses ♬ original sound - sunbeamz88 #stitch with @Christal Luster If I got it, they got it! #richAuntie I can’t help but laugh at this because I’m sure our mothers would have a heart attack if they read his comment. But most of us can all nod our heads in agreement with that one.

Plus, opening more than one box of cereal would be practically begging for a beat-down from the budget gods. Stitching the video, Luster praised Drayton for breaking the generational curse and changing lives for the future. Then, she shared her own unserious generational curse, saying: “Listen, first of all, you are changing lives for the better. I am proud of you. Alright, here’s mine: I don’t save every plastic bag that I bring home.

“That’s right, I do not have a bag full of balled-up bags underneath my kitchen sink or in that one drawer. I don’t!” Screenshot image of Christal Luster’s Tik Tok post Now, let’s be real, this is one thing we have going on as black people in the effort to save the planet. And many of us have that one drawer dedicated to our shopping bags in the kitchen. I have that one drawer for my shopping bags in my kitchen. It’s a hard habit to break.

Of course, TikTokers couldn’t resist joining the humorous exchange. Kimmy’s Kreations amassed more than 95K likes and counting. “First of all, all of them! The AC stays on 24/7 in my house. What do you want me to cook for y’all? And on Sundays, we sleep in. We even have a cleaning lady come in three days a week, okay!” @kimmyskreations #kimmyskreations ♬ original sound - Kimmy’s Kreations #stitch with @Christal Luster my unserious generational curse breakers and 1000 more but these are a just a few! Let me know if yall need a part 2!! #generationalcurses @Jazmyn W said: “My child doesn’t have to eat all their food, if you are full, we are done. My parents have a picture of me asleep on the table because they wanted me to finish.

“If I buy my child clothes and they want to wear them tonight, they putting them on tonight. Have fun, they are new. Everybody like new stuff.” Commenting on the post, another user said: “Literally spoke my whole childhood in 60 seconds.” @jazmynjw #blackmamasbelike #gentleparenting ♬ original sound - Jazmyn W #stitch with @Christal Luster yall do any of this? #parenting TikTok continues to bring joy, laughter, and relatability. It’s a platform where we can embrace our quirks and share in the humour of everyday life.