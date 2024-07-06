Hollywoodbets Durban July success proves that Durban is still a premier events destination, says eThekwini Municipality

Durban is still a premier destination for hosting world-class events and more event organisers should consider the city as a destination. Speaking at the Hollywoodbets Durban July at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban, eThekwini Economic Development Committee (ECOD) chairperson councillor, Thembo Ntuli, said Durban has proved itself time and again with the successful hosting of events including Africa’s Travel Indaba, East Coast Radio and Home show and, now, the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Although the city has detractors claiming that tourism in the city is dead, Ntuli said that despite the challenges faced by the city, it has been crowned the Best Destination in Africa when it comes to hosting events for three consecutive years. He also added that the city was set to host the Resurgence Conference, highlighting that the city has not lived past its former glory. A table set up at Durban Tourism’s Marine Oasis. Picture: Thuli Dlamini. “Thus far, everything has been going according to plan at the Durban July. We have implemented all that we had set out to do with this event,” said Ntuli.

The ECOD chairperson said that what sets the city apart as a premier events destination, is its marvellous warm weather. “The city’s beauty, climate and geographic location and how it’s built set it apart from other cities in the country and around the world. “The city also has plenty of tourism attractions and sites for entertainment which is why event organisers should choose the city,” said Ntuli.