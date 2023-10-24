Hosting at home? Here are 5 rugby game snack ideas for the grand final

The Springboks will take on the All Blacks on Saturday, October 28, in the final play-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. With rugby supporters bound to be on the edge of their seats, we have rounded up five tasty snacks to keep you fed while the Boks battle it out on the field.

Avocado is luscious as is, though you can jazz it up. Picture: Pexels/Taryn Elliot Kale chips Swap your regular chips for a healthy version with kale. The green veggie is loaded with protein, fibre, and antioxidants like beta carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin. Kale can aid in weight loss, too. Popcorn

Popcorn is also a great option. You can eat a good amount of popcorn without overloading with calories. Where most of us go wrong is adding on the sugary and saturated fat-filled toppings. Soup Soup is one of the best options to cater to your hunger issue. It has endless choices, giving you different tastes, with varieties of ingredients that can help for a healthy diet.

So make yourself a good spicy soup to leave all that hunger behind. You can serve soup with bread. Seeds and nuts You can add these to plain yoghurt or eat them as is. They are high in mono-unsaturated fats that help reduce cholesterol and contribute to a healthy heart.

Fibre also helps keep our gut healthy, plus they are high in other essential vitamins and minerals. Avocado Avocado is luscious as is, though you can jazz it up by simply sprinkling it with a dash of salt and pepper or truly elevate its flavour with a drizzle of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Unlike most fruits recognised as carbohydrate sources, avocados are acknowledged for their heart-healthy monounsaturated fat. Aside from their healthy fats, they offer high fibre and potassium concentrations for digestive health and management of blood pressure, respectively. The unique fruit is also rich in folate, copper, and vitamins B6, C, E, and K. Here's a quick avocado-on-toast sandwich recipe that you try at home.

Roasted tomatoes and avocado on toast. Picture: Goran Kosanovic Roasted tomatoes and avocado on toast Ingredients 2 or 3 juicy tomatoes, cut in half lengthwise

Olive oil Kosher salt Freshly ground black pepper

The flesh of 1 ripe avocado (on the small side) 2 tbsp fresh lime juice Pinch sweet Spanish smoked paprika or Aleppo pepper

2 or 3 tbsp tomato jam (may substitute no-sugar apricot preserves) 2 slices sturdy, thick multigrain or rye bread, toasted Watercress or pea shoots, for garnish

Method Preheat the toaster oven to 220 degrees. Line a small baking pan with aluminium foil. Arrange the tomatoes, and cut sides up, on the baking pan.

Drizzle with the oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, or until softened and a bit toasted at the edges. Meanwhile, combine the avocado, lime juice, smoked paprika or Aleppo pepper, and a small pinch of salt in a medium bowl; use a fork to mash into a coarse consistency.