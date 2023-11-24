How a local interactive show teaches children consent

Just as life has no manual, parenting is a gamble moulded with the hope that your teachings will stick. Parents are seeking ways on how to raise confident and happy children who are prepared to take on life’s challenges. In modern society, there are also issues of consent, belonging, and identity in regards for youngsters to content with.

Experts believe that teaching consent to children is essential for building healthy relationships. It also helps them understand and recognise the importance of respecting personal boundaries and being comfortable with their sense of self. This understanding can help prevent bullying, harassment, and abuse, leading to a more respectful and empathetic society.

In an interview with Independent Media, Mari Payne, the director of Outreach Programmes at Sesame Workshops in South Africa, shared insights into the educational content of the current season of the popular children’s programme. She explained that this season focuses on the importance of teaching consent, belonging, and identity for children in a relatable, accessible, and light-hearted manner. “I am responsible for curriculum and education development for our television show Takalani Sesame, as well as our community engagements, ” said Payne, who has also been working in childhood development and child protection for over 16 years.

“I must help children understand that they can speak up if they feel uncomfortable and to protect our young children who may not have a voice yet,” said Payne. She added that consent, in its basic form, means allowing children to speak up when they feel uncomfortable. Fostering this voice in children is crucial, as it gives them agency and the ability to make choices and decisions for themselves. “Takalani Sesame’s” focus is on teaching consent in a child-appropriate and developmentally appropriate manner for three-to-six-year-olds.

Payne said that an example is a game where a character expresses their discomfort with being touched on the head and decides to step away from the game. “This helps children understand the importance of personal boundaries and respecting others' boundaries,” said Payne. She added that it's also vital for a child to have a safe adult that they can trust. “This way, parents, guardians, and children can openly discuss their feelings and concerns and through play and interactive programmes, all parties involved become more aware and informed.”

“Although these messages are not explicit in our content because our content is playful, age appropriate and given in formats that are relatable to children, through play they learn that they can speak up,” said Payne. “Teaching consent to children is a powerful way to empower them to speak up and stay safe,” she said. Payne added that parents should take a proactive and understanding approach when children make mistakes, which gives them the reassurance that it is normal to do so.

“This approach plays a crucial role in building a bridge of trust, demonstrating to children that they can openly communicate with their parents even when they've made a mistake,” she said. For teaching consent, interactive children’s shows like “Takalani Sesame” often use age-appropriate scenarios to show the concept of boundaries and self-confidence. Characters within the show might find themselves in situations where they have to ask permission before touching someone else's belongings or before engaging in physical interactions.

“For example, a character might ask another character, “Can I hug you?” or “Is it okay if I play with your toy?” This helps children understand the importance of respecting other's boundaries and seeking consent before initiating actions that may affect others,“ said Payne. These shows also often incorporate activities that encourage viewer participation. By allowing children to actively engage in the story lines, these shows provide an opportunity for them to understand and practise the concept of consent. “We have a high percentage of co-viewership, meaning that children as well as adults are watching together. So, this is the perfect opportunity to engage about what they are watching. Ask them questions like, ‘When this happened, how did it make you feel?’ or ‘What do you think this character was doing when that happened?’”

“If they are older and able to comprehend, ask how what they watched made them feel. This is one way of breaking down these barriers between parents and children,” said Payne. She added it was important to instil a healthy sense of self in your child. This could be done by reinforcing through affirmation that “you are who you are and you are great”. “Once a child is aware of their sense of self – who am I, what do I like, what don’t I like – and understands that this is my body, I can decide who can give me hugs and I can decide who can touch me, this is a critical stepping stone to consent.